REIGNING 100M WORLD CHAMPION FRED KERLEY HEADLINES DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET IN FLORENCE, ITALY TOMORROW AT 2 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

2022 100m World Champion Kerley Looking to Win Second Consecutive Diamond League 100m Race

Grant Holloway, Gabby Thomas, Joe Kovacs, Devon Allen, Abby Steiner All Expected to Compete This Week in Florence

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2023 – Reigning 100m world champion Fred Kerley headlines NBC Sports’ presentation of the Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy this Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock from Stadio Luigi Ridolfi. Kerley, who is competing in the 100m, was originally supposed to race Tokyo Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs before the global medalist was forced to withdraw from both last week’s Diamond League Rabat meet and this week’s Florence meet due to injury.

Kerley won last week’s Rabat Diamond League 100m in a meet record 9.94 seconds, beating African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala (10.05) and fellow U.S. Olympian Trayvon Bromell (10.10) in the process. Kerley will look to keep his hot streak going in Florence, where he’s expected to face the silver and bronze medalists from last year’s 100m world championship race, Marvin Bracy-Williams and Bromell.

Two-time Olympic medalist and 2022 200m world bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain) will square off against a competitive U.S. sprinting cohort including two-time Tokyo Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas and two-time 2022 World Championship medalist Abby Steiner in the 100m. Three-time world championship medalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) is also expected to toe the line.

Two-time Olympic 110m hurdler Devon Allen, who spent the last year on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad as a wide receiver, ran 13.25 in Rabat last week and is expected to compete in Florence alongside two-time 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway. Two-time shot put world champion Joe Kovacs, American 5000m record holder Grant Fisher, Tokyo Olympic and 2022 world champion pole vaulter Katie Moon, Tokyo Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman, and 2022 200m world bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton are among the many U.S. stars expected to compete tomorrow.

On the international side, two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 5000m and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda), 2022 400m hurdles world silver medalist Femke Bol (Netherlands), and Tokyo Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega (Ethiopia) are all expected to compete.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and three-time U.S. National Team member Josh Cox.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 14 meets will be presented live on Peacock, with encore presentations of most on CNBC. NBC Sports will also present the 2023 World Athletics Championships from Budapest, Hungary, on August 19-27.

From September 16-17, NBC will present four hours of live coverage of the Prefontaine Classic, which will double as the Diamond League Final, from Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. – home of the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships. This will be the first time in history that the Diamond League Final will be held on U.S. soil .

How To Watch – Friday, June 2 (all times ET)









Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app TV – CNBC



Day Peacock CNBC Fri., June 2 2-4 p.m. Sat., June 3 1-3 p.m.*

*Encore presentation





2023 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day Location Time (ET) Platform Fri., June 2 Florence 2-4 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 3 Florence 1-3 p.m. CNBC* Fri., June 9 Paris 3-5 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 10 Paris 1-3 p.m. CNBC* Thurs., June 15 Oslo 2-4 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 17 Oslo 1-3 p.m. CNBC* Fri., June 30 Lausanne 2-4 p.m. Peacock Sat., July 1 Lausanne 1-3 p.m. CNBC* Sun., July 2 Stockholm 12-2 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., July 16 Silesia 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Fri., July 21 Monaco 2-4 p.m. Peacock Sat., July 22 Monaco 1-3 p.m. CNBC* Sun., July 23 London 9-11 a.m. Peacock London 2-4 p.m. CNBC* Thurs., Aug. 31 Zurich 2-4 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sep. 2 Shenzhen 7-9 a.m. Peacock Zurich 12-2 p.m. CNBC* Sun., Sep. 3 Shenzhen 8-10 a.m. CNBC* Fri., Sep. 8 Brussels 2-4 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sep. 9 Brussels 1-3 p.m. CNBC* Sat., Sep. 16 Eugene (Diamond League Final) 3-5 p.m. NBC, Peacock Sun., Sep. 17 Eugene (Diamond League Final) 3-4 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 4-6 p.m. NBC, Peacock

*Encore presentation



