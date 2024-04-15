Report: “Real doubt” Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Game 1 vs. Pacers

Milwaukee could be without its MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least the first game of the team’s playoff series against Indiana, which starts Sunday.

Antetokounmpo missed the last three games of the regular season after an MRI revealed he has a left soleus strain (a calf strain). The average recovery time for that injury is a little over two weeks (which would be a couple of games into this playoff series), but with Antetokounmpo’s work and reputation for fast healing, nobody was going to bet against him playing in Game 1. Now comes word from Shams Charania of The Athletic that Antetokounmpo could, in fact, miss that game.

Update on an All-NBA star ahead of playoffs:



Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is rehabbing daily but there's some real doubt for his status to begin series vs. Pacers on Sunday, sources say. Although Giannis has rare recovery ability, he's very much up in the air for Game 1. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2024

While the Bucks need Antetokounmpo in this series, calf injuries can be tricky — they feel healed before they fully are, and one aggressive in-game stride can lead to a major setback (also, calf issues can be linked to Achilles issues, something nobody wants).

VIDEO:

Giannis departs after going down untouched. pic.twitter.com/E8N8jd6xwL — 3030 (@jose3030) April 10, 2024

Indiana gave the Bucks trouble all season, the teams met five times (thanks to the In-Season Tournament) and the Pacers went 4-1. With Milwaukee stumbling into the playoffs having lost 6-of-8, this is no cakewalk first-round series — Milwaukee will need Antetokounmpo. They just can’t rush him back too fast.