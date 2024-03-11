 Skip navigation
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun taken off court in wheelchair after frightening fall, MRI to come

  
Published March 10, 2024 10:52 PM
NBA: Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) lies on the court after suffering an injury against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Alperen Sengun has been one of the Rockets’ bright spots this season. The third-year center looks like a future anchor for the team in the paint, averaging 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and five assists a game. His passing and high IQ make him one of the hubs of the Rockets’ offense going forward.

Which is why this was so hard to watch — Sengun went down with a frightening leg injury. He was chasing down Kings center Domantas Sabonis and went up to try to block Sabonis’ shot but landed awkwardly, yelling and instantly grabbing his right knee. He had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair, and he had his head in his hands as he was taken off the court.

Here is a video of the incident, but for anyone squeamish or who does not wish to see a disturbing image, do not click play on this video.

Sengun will undergo an MRI on both his right knee and ankle on Monday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Rockets hung on to beat the Kings 112-104, with Fred VanVleet’s 22 points leading a balanced Rockets’ attack.

