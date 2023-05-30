RUSSELL WILSON, JARED GOFF, AND KYLER MURRAY HIGHLIGHT NUMBERS 14-19 OF CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 40 QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown Continues Today with Nos. 14-19 and Culminates on Wednesday, June 7; In-Depth Breakdowns for Each Ranking Weekly on Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast

Russell Wilson (No. 14), Geno Smith (No. 15), Ryan Tannehill (No. 16), Jared Goff (No. 17), Derek Carr (No. 18), and Kyler Murray (No. 19)

“You put (him) on the 49ers a few years ago instead of Jimmy Garoppolo? They’re the Super Bowl champions, period.”– Simms on Tannehill at No. 16

“He looked lost last year…Sean Payton is going to rebuild him.”– Simms on Wilson at No. 14

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 30, 2023 – Super Bowl XLVIII champion and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, three-time Pro Bowler Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, and 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals highlight the latest installment of Chris Simms’ countdown of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL, available now on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and on “PFT Live.”

Simms’ quarterbacks ranked 14-40:

Clock’s Ticking 28. Andy Dalton, Carolina 14. Russell Wilson, Denver 29. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore 15. Geno Smith, Seattle 30. Davis Mills, Houston 16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee What is Love? (Baby Don’t Hurt Me) 17. Jared Goff, Detroit 31. Jordan Love, Green Bay 18. Derek Carr, New Orleans Buzzworthy Backups 19. Kyler Murray, Arizona 32. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Sh!t or Get Off the Pot 33. Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta 20. Mac Jones, New England 34. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis 21. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 35. Mike White, Miami 22. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Rookies 23. Justin Fields, Chicago 36. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis 24. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay 37. CJ Stroud, Houston Sophomore Supremes 38. Bryce Young, Carolina 25. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Show Me More, Sophomores 26. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 39. Sam Howell, Washington Backup Supremes 40. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta 27. Sam Darnold, San Francisco

Over the course of the next month, Simms will unveil a group of quarterbacks on each Chris Simms Unbuttoned episode and discuss his rankings on “PFT Live” with Mike Florio, culminating Wednesday, June 7.

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, will also offer in-depth player breakdowns and rankings explanations throughout each week on Chris Simms Unbuttoned .

Simms has had recent success in projecting quarterbacks – including those coming out of college by naming Patrick Mahomes as his most exciting prospect in 2017, listing Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as his top-two QBs in 2018, and having Justin Herbert as his No. 2 QB in 2020.

The rankings will continue Thursday, June 1, on the next episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

The following are highlights from this week’s edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned:

No. 19: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

“This is still an incredible talent in the NFL -- an incredible talent who has serious questions about his leadership and his ceiling versus top NFL defenses…His talent is better than No. 19…He can rise, he still has top-10 quarterback physical abilities, but we know that there’s more to that in being a quarterback. When you talk about the talent, he’s still one of the best runners in the sport. He has an incredibly strong arm still, there’s no doubt about that…Accuracy on big-time throws has definitely declined and I think there’s some mechanical things there.”

No. 18: Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

“Smart, you know he’s going to attack the game with the right professional attitude…It was a down year for Derek Carr…He knows how to play the position -- good, quick, tight release, good decisions, has good, quick feet in the pocket, has touch and anticipation…He is too safe of a decision-maker and also at times doesn’t want to throw the appropriate ball into some tough situations where I go, ‘No, you have to throw the heater right here and hit the guy right in front of the numbers.’ … I want more tight-window throw accuracy. He can do it, but it’s like he doesn’t trust himself at times…He doesn’t let downfield plays develop enough, that would be the other thing that’s a real negative to me.”

No. 17: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

“There’s no doubt that last season was his best season. He’s got a limited upside, but he’s more talented than he gets credit for. He has an underrated feel for the game…He’s fearless. He doesn’t have the sexiest release, he doesn’t throw great spirals, but he’s a good deep ball thrower. He can push the ball down the field with ease. He’s not going to carry your team, but he sees the field well, he understands the big picture of the game, and he makes more power throws than you think…He became dangerous and somewhat of a playmaker last year. It’s going to be a big year for Jared Goff.”

No. 16: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

“Tannehill is not the problem with the Titans. He is as consistent as it gets. I think you can win the Super Bowl with Ryan Tannehill. You put (him) on the 49ers a few years ago instead of Jimmy Garoppolo? They’re the Super Bowl champions, period...He’s one of the better maximizers of what an offense has to give. He’s fearless in the pocket. Mechanics are flawless. Never loses control of the ball…This is a guy who went to Texas A&M as a Division I wide receiver. He needs to run more. That’s where he could be better…Who did he have around him to make him look so good at receiver last year anyway? This guy is better than what stats say. If you put him in some different situations, he’d look a lot better.”

No. 15: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

“His arm strength and pocket movement wow me. With his feet hopping in the air like Aaron Rodgers, he can flick it and throw a 12-yard out-route. The biggest negative is, ‘I gotta see it again’…He leaves nothing on the field. He has great touch. He had a season (in 2022) that was one of the six or seven best at the quarterback position. He did a good job of not making bad situations worse, which I wouldn’t expect for as little as he has played. He broke the perception of him as a backup quarterback. The Seahawks like him. Pete Carroll likes him. They think he’s a good leader for their football team.”

No. 14: Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

“He looked lost last year, but I still think he can turn it around. He didn’t trust what he was seeing. There were games where you went, ‘He left eight completions for 150 yards on the field here.’ Pocket presence and patience in the pocket all went backwards last year…He still has elite physical ability. My last draft had Geno (Smith) in front of Russell. But I kept thinking about it and went, ‘I can’t put Geno in front of Russell Wilson just because of one year.’ There were some things that worked in favor for Geno and worked against Russell. This is still an explosive arm. He’s got more releases than I give him credit for. (Head coach Sean Payton) is going to rebuild him and teach him things he didn’t know. He still has game-changing physical skills. Last year was more a collection of plays rather than running an offense, but he still has great touch and power and he’s a phenomenal deep ball thrower.”

To listen to the full player breakdowns on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, click here .



