Sabonis dunk, Fox defense, Barnes 39 power Kings past Warriors

  
Published January 26, 2024 08:40 AM
It’s not really a rivalry yet, but the NBA tends to reach a little during its forced “Rivalry Week” games. If not a rivalry, it was still a chance for Harrison Barnes to make a statement.

It was the Kings making plays on Thursday. There was Domantas Sabonis’ dunk with :22 seconds left to give the Kings the lead for good.

That left plenty of time for the Warriors to win, but De’Aaron Fox’s pressure defense on Stephen Curry led to a turnover for Golden State.

However, the real hero of the night for the Kings was Harrison Barnes, who reminded his former team what he is capable of scoring a career-high 39 in the 134-133 win.

With the win the 25-18 Kings, sitting seventh in the West, stay in touch with the sixth-seed Suns, Sacramento still can avoid the play in over the second half of the season.

The Warriors fell to 19-23, a couple of games back of even the final play-in spot, and the questions around them have more to do with potential moves at the trade deadline than anything else.

