Scoot Henderson: "I'm hoping to get to play with Dame" Lillard. Will he get the chance?

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  By Kurt Helin
  
Published June 23, 2023 03:55 PM
NBA: NBA Draft

Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Scoot Henderson arrives for the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t for lack of effort — the Portland Trail Blazers front office tried to trade the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft.

They paired it with Anfernee Simons in an effort to land a star player to put next to Damian Lillard. The few names that were leaked — Zion Williamson was never really available and would meant taking on five years and $194 million worth of risk; Paul Goerge is 33, has an injury history and is up for a contract extension — seemed like unrealistic longshots . No realistic trade was close to reality.

With that, Portland drafted guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick.

What does that mean for the future of Lillard with the Trail Blazers?

In the short term, likely nothing. The draft was never a line in the sand for Lillard, who has repeatedly said he wants to stay and win in Portland . Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report is as connected as anyone says Lillard and said the sides are not talking about the future (even if the Trail Blazers GM said they talked two days before the draft).

For his part, Scoot Henderson says he wants to play with Lillard. Via Tim Bontemps for ESPN :

“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Henderson said. “Special talent, special guard. One of my favorites to watch, especially film-wise. Just to pick out how he moves off the court, as well. Yeah, it would be cool to play with him."Lillard never set some hard-and-fast deadline for the Trail Blazers, there has been no ultimatum. Remember, his ultimate goal is to stay and play his entire career in Portland. Lillard is currently out of the country on vacation and the team is heading into free agency looking to make things work. There will be a conversation at some point. However, as Sean Highkin said on a PBT Podcast talking about Lillard , what the Trail Blazers will pitch is Lillard agreeing to start the season and see how things go in an unpredictable West. If, after Christmas and approaching the trade deadline, Lillard (or both sides) decide it’s time to separate, then things get interesting. Only Lillard knows if that timeline works for him.

Just don’t think both sides are racing toward a divorce. Which is good with Henderson, he wants the chance to play with Lillard.

