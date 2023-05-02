SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT THIRD-PLACE NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, MAY 7, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE HEATS UP

Arsenal Host Chelsea TODAY at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Manchester City Host West Ham Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

First-Place Manchester City and Second-Place Arsenal Separated by One Point as Season’s Final Month Kicks Off

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 2, 2023 – Second-place Arsenal visit third-place Newcastle this Sunday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo in a crucial top-four matchup, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal, who lost to Manchester City, 4-1, last week and have since fallen out of first place for the first time since February, are one point behind first-place City (Manchester City have one game in hand). Newcastle topped Southampton, 3-1, on Sunday and are two points ahead of fourth-place Manchester United, having played one more match than United. Peter Drury, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon will call the match live from St. James’ Park.

Midweek coverage begins this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on USA Network leading into Arsenal hosting Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. With a win, Arsenal would move back into first place while Chelsea, who fell to Brentford, 2-0, last weekend, look for their first victory of the season under Caretaker Manager Frank Lampard. Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

Two matches will be presented live at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow, Wed., May 3, as first-place Manchester City host West Ham (USA Network, Universo) and fifth-place Liverpool host Fulham (Peacock). Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who scored in City’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, has 34 goals this season and broke the record for most goals in a 38-match Premier League season previously held by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (32 goals in 2017-18). Haaland is tied with Newcastle’s Andy Cole (1993-94) and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer (1994-95) for the most goals in a Premier League season (both 42-match seasons). Drury and Dixon will call the match live from the Etihad Stadium.

On Thursday, May 4, coverage begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Manchester United visiting Brighton & Hove Albion at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo) and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Paul Burmeister hosts today, Wednesday, and Thursday Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe today and Wednesday, and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham on Thursday.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, May 6, with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock leading into four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Manchester City v. Leeds United (USA Network, Universo), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Chelsea (Peacock), and Tottenham v. Crystal Palace (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Liverpool host Brentford on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 3:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

On Sunday, May 7, Premier League Live begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Newcastle-Arsenal (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo). At 2 p.m. ET, Manchester United visit West Ham on Peacock. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday, May 8, with three matches presented live on USA Network: Fulham v. Leicester City at 10 a.m. ET, Brighton & Hove Albion v. Everton at 12:30 p.m. ET and Nottingham Forest v. Southampton at 3 p.m. ET.

Anna Jackson hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Howard and Mustoe. Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Howard and Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City reclaiming the top spot in the PL, Haaland’s goal mark, Liverpool’s win over Tottenham, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., May 2 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., May 2 3 p.m. Arsenal v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Tues., May 2 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., May 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Wed., May 3 3 p.m. Manchester City v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Wed., May 3 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Fulham Peacock Wed., May 3 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Thurs., May 4 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., May 4 3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Thurs., May 4 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., May 6 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 6 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sat., May 6 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., May 6 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Chelsea Peacock Sat., May 6 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., May 6 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., May 6 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 6 12:30 p.m. Liverpool v. Brentford USA Network, Universo Sat., May 6 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., May 7 10:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., May 7 11:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 7 1:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 7 2 p.m. West Ham v. Manchester United Peacock Sun., May 7 4 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Mon., May 8 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 8 10 a.m. Fulham v. Leicester City USA Network Mon., May 8 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 8 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Everton USA Network Mon., May 8 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 8 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Southampton USA Network Mon., May 8 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

