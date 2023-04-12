SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST LEICESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 15, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, the Premier League’s Leading Goal Scorer, Two Goals from Tying PL 38-Match Season Single Record

First-Place Arsenal visit West Ham Sunday, Apr. 16, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

This Weekend’s Matches Begin with Third-Place Newcastle visiting Sixth-Place Aston Villa Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Last Sunday’s Peacock Exclusive Liverpool-Arsenal Match Sets Streaming Audience Record with Average Minute Audience of 872,000 Viewers

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 12, 2023 – Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City host Leicester City this Saturday, Apr. 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City, who are six points behind first-place Arsenal, topped Southampton, 4-1, last weekend for their fifth consecutive Premier League win. Haaland, who scored two goals on Saturday at Southampton, became the third player in PL history to reach 30 Premier League goals in a debut season and is two goals from tying the PL 38-match single season scoring record (Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, 32 goals in 2017-18). Leicester City lost to Bournemouth, 1-0, last weekend and are currently in the relegation zone in 19th place. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from the Etihad Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into third-place Newcastle visiting sixth-place Aston Villa at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Five matches will be presented live Saturday at 10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Bournemouth (USA Network, Universo), Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Everton v. Fulham (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brentford (Peacock), and Southampton v. Crystal Palace (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following Manchester City-Leicester City at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (NBC, Peacock, Universo) is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by first-place Arsenal visiting West Ham at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, fourth-place Manchester United visit Nottingham Forest on USA Network and Telemundo. Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from The City Ground.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, Apr. 17, as Liverpool visit Leeds United at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

LAST WEEKEND’S LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL THRILLER SETS PEACOCK AUDIENCE RECORD

Last Sunday’s Peacock exclusive Liverpool-Arsenal thriller, a down-to-the-wire 2-2 draw, delivered an Average Minute Audience of 872,000 viewers (including Peacock’s English-language, Spanish-language, and ‘Premier League Data Zone’ feeds), marking the largest streaming audience ever for a Premier League match.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal and Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw, Manchester City’s victory over Southampton, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Apr. 15 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 15 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 15 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 15 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 15 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Apr. 15 10 a.m. Everton v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Apr. 15 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Apr. 15 10 a.m. Southampton v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Apr. 15 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 15 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 15 12:30 p.m. Manchester City v. Leicester City NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Apr. 15 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Apr. 16 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Apr. 16 9 a.m. West Ham v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 16 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Apr. 16 11:30 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 16 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon. Apr. 17 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon. Apr. 17 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Mon. Apr. 17 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–