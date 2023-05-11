SHOHEI OHTANI, MIKE TROUT & THE LOS ANGELES ANGELS VISIT JOSE RAMIREZ AND THE CLEVELAND GUARDIANS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, MAY 14, AT 11:35 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET

Analysts Mark Gubicza and Rick Manning Join Chris Vosters (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB Player Gordon Beckham

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 11, 2023 – 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, three-time American League MVP Mike Trout, and the Los Angeles Angels visit All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on MLB Sunday Leadoff this Sunday, May 14, at 11:35 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth from Progressive Field by analysts Mark Gubicza and Rick Manning. Game analysis in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth is provided each week by announcers from the participating teams.

Gubicza, a 14-year MLB veteran as a pitcher with the Royals and Angels, was a two-time All-Star (1988, 1989) and was part of Kansas City’s World Series-winning team in 1985. Gubicza serves as an Angels analyst on Bally Sports West and called last season’s Angels-Orioles game on MLB Sunday Leadoff (July 10, 2022).

Manning, a 13-year MLB veteran, spent eight-plus seasons (1975-83) with Cleveland and won a Gold Glove in 1976 as a centerfielder. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1972 MLB Draft. A Guardians analyst for Bally Sports Great Lakes, Manning returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff after calling three Guardians games on Peacock last season.

Ohtani, who finished last season second in the AL MVP race behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge, leads all MLB players in WAR (Wins Above Replacement) this season as a two-way player.

Trout will be mic’d up to communicate with the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth in-game.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Eleven-year MLB veteran Gordon Beckham, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft and serves as a White Sox analyst on NBC Sports Chicago and a Braves analyst on Bally Sports, will serve as this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Beckham returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff after serving as a pregame and in-game analyst multiple times last season.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., May 14 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., May 14 Angels vs. Guardians 11:35 a.m. Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Chris Vosters Analysts: Mark Gubicza and Rick Manning Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Gordon Beckham



Beginning last Sunday, April 23, when the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Colorado Rockies from Citizens Bank Park, Peacock will stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game live in 19 of 20 weeks. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 19 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. The package will include start times of 11:35 a.m. ET (six games), 12:05 p.m. ET (10 games), and 1:05 p.m. ET (three games).

The MLB Sunday Leadoff package began in 2022 with 18 exclusive Sunday morning games on Peacock, continuing NBC Sports’ storied baseball tradition. The first Major League Baseball television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York.

NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network. Additionally, from 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless Postseason moments.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States , featuring live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about Peacock and MLB Sunday Leadoff, including how to sign up, click here .

2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff Schedule on Peacock

Date Time (ET) Matchup May 14 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians May 21 11:35 a.m. New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

--NBC SPORTS—