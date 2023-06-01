ST. LOUIS CARDINALS VISIT NL CENTRAL RIVAL PITTSBURGH PIRATES ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 4, AT 11:35 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET

Analysts Albert Pujols and Bob Walk Join Brendan Burke (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

Pujols -- One of Four Players in MLB History to Hit 700+ Home Runs -- to Make Debut as Game Analyst this Weekend

Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Former World Series Champion Nick Swisher

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2023 – 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a matchup of NL Central rivals on MLB Sunday Leadoff this Sunday, June 4, at 11:35 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth from PNC Park by analysts Albert Pujols and Bob Walk. Game analysis in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth is provided each week by announcers from the participating teams.

A three-time MVP, 11-time All-Star, and two-time World Series champion, Pujols retired after the 2022 season following an historic 22-year MLB career with the Cardinals, Angels, and Dodgers. Pujols ranks fourth in MLB history in home runs (703) and second in RBIs (2,218). Over 12 seasons with the Cardinals (2001-2011, 2022), Pujols ranks in the top five in team history in hits, home runs, RBIs, runs scored, and total bases, and led the team to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011. Sunday will mark Pujols’ debut as a game analyst .

Walk spent 14 years as an MLB pitcher from 1980-1993, including 10 years with the Pirates. He won a World Series as a rookie with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980 and was named an All-Star with the Pirates in 1988. Walk, who serves as commentator on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh’s Pirates coverage and is in his 30th year as a member of the Pirates’ broadcast crew, returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff after being an analyst on two Pirates games last season.

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen will be mic’d up to communicate with the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth in-game.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career, will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., June 4 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., June 4 Cardinals vs. Pirates 11:35 a.m. Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Brendan Burke Analysts: Albert Pujols and Bob Walk Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher



Beginning on Sunday, April 23, when the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Colorado Rockies from Citizens Bank Park, Peacock will stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game live in 19 of 20 weeks. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 19 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. The package will include start times of 11:35 a.m. ET (six games), 12:05 p.m. ET (10 games), and 1:05 p.m. ET (three games).

The MLB Sunday Leadoff package began in 2022 with 18 exclusive Sunday morning games on Peacock, continuing NBC Sports’ storied baseball tradition. The first Major League Baseball television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York.

NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network. Additionally, from 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless Postseason moments.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any SVOD service in the United States , including live coverage of Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about Peacock and MLB Sunday Leadoff, including how to sign up, click here .

2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff Schedule on Peacock

Date Time (ET) Matchup June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

