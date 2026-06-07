Stacey King, Chicago Bulls legendary player and broadcaster, dies at 59

Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion with the Jordan-era Chicago Bulls who returned to the organization to become an Emmy-winning broadcaster, has died at the age of 59, the team announced.

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

“Stacey loved being a Bull,” team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. “You could feel it in everything he did — the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. He brought an energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team. Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued.

“We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever.”

King was the No. 6 pick of the Bulls out of Oklahoma in the 1989 draft. The 6'11" big man played his first five seasons in the NBA with the Bulls and won three titles in that stretch with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, from 1991-93.

King went on to play for Minnesota, Miami, Boston and Dallas in his eight-year NBA career. A member of the 1990 All-Rookie team, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds for his career.

However, for many Bulls fans, King is better remembered as the team’s color commentator on local broadcasts, where his unique style and player nicknames set him apart from the crowd.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

The Bulls were informed of Kings’ death by a family member, but there are no other details at this point.

