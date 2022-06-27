TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME: MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF PRESENTS UNIQUE BROADCAST WITHOUT ANNOUNCERS IN BOOTH AS TIGERS HOST ROYALS THIS SUNDAY, JULY 3 AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed to Host Coverage from Inside Detroit’s Comerica Park Alongside Former Tigers Outfielder Craig Monroe and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton

Special Presentation to Take Viewers Around the Ballpark Throughout the Game, Speaking to Special Guests, Offering Unique Viewing Perspectives, and More

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame Coverage Begins Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 27, 2022 – MLB Sunday Leadoff’s presentation of the Detroit Tigers hosting the Kansas City Royals this Sunday, July 3 at Noon ET on Peacock will feature a unique broadcast without any commentators in the booth as viewers will be taken inside the ballpark to experience the game from different viewpoints and perspectives.

MLB Sunday Leadoff host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed, former Tigers outfielder and current Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe, and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton will take fans around Detroit’s Comerica Park throughout the game, providing viewers with a tour of the ballpark, unique viewpoints, conversations with special guests, and more.

“This is another way to take you out to the ball game and give the fans a unique experience,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Production Executive Producer & President. “We’re going to be fans of the game, taking you to different parts of the ballpark and engaging in a way that fans watch the game in the stadium.”

Expected to be featured within the Royals-Tigers game presentation:









Tour of Comerica Park offering viewers varying perspectives of the stadium and field Enhanced audio around the stadium Unique camera positions throughout the stadium and the stands Conversations with special guests throughout the game, including Tigers superfans in attendance Focus on youth baseball and softball within the broadcast, including a Little Leaguer announcing the lineups Celebration of July 4 th weekend throughout the game



Sunday’s game features an AL Central divisional showdown as Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals. This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock featuring Fareed and Monroe.

A nine-year MLB veteran as an outfielder, Monroe spent parts of six seasons with the Tigers (2002-07) and led the team with 28 home runs in 2006 as the Tigers won the American League pennant.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., July 3 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., July 3 Royals vs. Tigers Noon Peacock

Commentators:









Ahmed Fareed , Craig Monroe , and Britney Eurton



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including golf, the Tour de France, INDYCAR, Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





-- NBC SPORTS --