Things get a little spicy between Kevin Durant, Mike Budenholzer, but Suns’ win eases tensions. For now.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Two
Rory McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal remains ‘ideal scenario’ but Tour doesn’t necessarily ‘need it’
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern take silver in cross-country skiing world championships team sprint

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dechambeaulivfuture_250305.jpg
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersoundreax_250305.jpg
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
nbc_cbb_nebwbbmarkowskipkg_250305.jpg
Nebraska’s Markowski: ‘Winning is in my blood’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Two
Rory McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal remains ‘ideal scenario’ but Tour doesn’t necessarily ‘need it’
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern take silver in cross-country skiing world championships team sprint

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dechambeaulivfuture_250305.jpg
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersoundreax_250305.jpg
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
nbc_cbb_nebwbbmarkowskipkg_250305.jpg
Nebraska’s Markowski: ‘Winning is in my blood’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Things get a little spicy between Kevin Durant, Mike Budenholzer, but Suns’ win eases tensions. For now.

  
Published March 5, 2025 12:37 PM

The bad vibes coming out of Phoenix just ooze across your television screen every time you watch this team play — you don’t need locker room access to see the bad body language or lack of energy. Also, look at the standings.

So when Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer had words during the broadcast of Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers, it felt emblematic of everything going on with the Suns.

After the game, both Durant and Budenholzer played the incident down. Here is what Durant said postgame, via Law Murray and Jenna West at The Athletic.

“We’re competitive as two individuals who want to see things done the right way. And sometimes my way ain’t the way that Bud wants to do it, and vice versa. And he allows me, as a player on the team, a veteran on the team, to voice my opinion. If we both didn’t care, we would never have stuff like that... I understand exactly where he is coming from. It’s just people on the outside don’t know the dynamics of the relationship.”

Durant and Budenholzer are right, this is no big deal in and of itself, little incidents like this happen every night across the NBA and go undiscussed. It just felt bigger in Phoenix because of the team’s struggles.

Which is why coming from 19 points down at the start of the fourth quarter to get the win over the Clippers on Tuesday mattered for the Suns.

With the Kyrie Irving injury in Dallas, the door has been opened for Phoenix to make a push into the play-in — Phoenix is three games behind Dallas with 20 to play, and four behind the Kings for the No. 8 seed. Neither of those are out of reach, but only if the Suns start stacking wins. Lots of them. Starting with beating Dallas on Sunday, which is a key game for Phoenix’s postseason dreams.

Phoenix has the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA. To make the postseason, the team must live up to its preseason hype.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns