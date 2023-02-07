THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT LEEDS UNITED THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 12, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO

Weston McKennie and Leeds United Visit Manchester United in First of Two Matchups Between Clubs this Week Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Fourth-Place Newcastle Visit Bournemouth Saturday, Feb. 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Stephen Warnock -- Former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Leeds United Defender -- Makes NBC Sports Premier League Studio Debut this Weekend

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Presented Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 7, 2023 – Marcus Rashford and third-place Manchester United visit Leeds United and newly-signed Weston McKennie this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Sunday’s match will be the second of two meetings between the clubs in five days, as they also kick off this week’s matches tomorrow, Wednesday Feb. 8.

Manchester United, who sit three points behind second-place Manchester City, topped Crystal Palace, 2-1, last Saturday behind goals from Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. Leeds United fell to Nottingham Forest, 1-0, last weekend. Leeds, who sit in 17th place and are tied with 18th-place Everton with 18 points, sacked head coach Jesse Marsch on Monday. Sunday’s match will mark the first Leeds United home game for McKennie, who started each FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ match for the USMNT.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 8, with Premier League Live at 2:30 p.m. ET leading into Manchester United hosting Leeds (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Saturday’s coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, followed by Chelsea visiting West Ham at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Five matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Universo), Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Arsenal v. Brentford (Peacock), Fulham v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), and Leicester City v. Tottenham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, fourth-place Newcastle visit Bournemouth on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Leeds United-Manchester United (9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo). At 11:30 a.m. ET, second-place Manchester City host Aston Villa on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Etihad Stadium.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday, Feb. 13, as Liverpool host Everton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Stephen Warnock, who makes his NBC Sports Premier League studio debut this weekend. Warnock played professionally in England from 2002-18, including stints with Liverpool (2002-07), Aston Villa (2009-13), and Leeds United (2013-15). He was a member of the England national team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and Warnock. Tomorrow, Burmeister hosts Premier League Live and Goal Zone alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Harry Kane becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading goal scorer, Liverpool falling to Wolves, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here ).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Feb. 11 10 a.m. – Peacock Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion Sat., Feb. 11 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Bournemouth v. Newcastle Sun., Feb. 12 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Leeds United v. Manchester United Sun., Feb. 12 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Manchester City v. Aston Villa Mon., Feb. 13 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Liverpool v. Everton Wed., Feb. 15 2:30 p.m. – Peacock Arsenal v. Manchester City

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wed., Feb. 8 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., Feb. 8 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Leeds United USA Network Wed., Feb. 8 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Feb. 11 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Feb. 11 7:30 a.m. West Ham v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Feb. 11 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 10 a.m. Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Feb. 11 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 10 a.m. Fulham v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Tottenham Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Feb. 11 12:30 p.m. Bournemouth v. Newcastle NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Feb. 12 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Feb. 12 9 a.m. Leeds United v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Feb. 12 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Feb. 12 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Feb. 12 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Feb. 13 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Feb. 13 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Everton USA Network, Universo Mon., Feb. 13 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., Feb. 15 1:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., Feb. 15 2:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Manchester City Peacock Wed., Feb. 15 4:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock

