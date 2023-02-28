THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 5, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO

Two Midweek Matches Tomorrow, Wed., March 1: First-Place Arsenal v. Everton (2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network) and Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (3 p.m. ET on Peacock)

Southampton Host Leicester City this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 28, 2023 – Marcus Rashford and third-place Manchester United visit Mohamed Salah and Liverpool this Sunday, Mar. 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester United defeated Newcastle, 2-0, on Sunday to win the League Cup, marking their first major trophy since 2017 – and their first under manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United have 49 points this season and are six points behind second-place Manchester City. Liverpool drew Crystal Palace, 0-0, last weekend and sit in seventh place. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Anfield.

Coverage this week begins tomorrow, Wed., Mar. 1, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by two matches: first-place Arsenal v. Everton at 2:45 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo) and Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET (Peacock).

This weekend’s coverage kicks off Saturday, Mar. 4, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City hosting fifth-place Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo).

Five matches will be presented live Saturday at 10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Leeds United (USA Network, Telemundo), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham (Peacock), Arsenal v. Bournemouth (Peacock), Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Southampton host Leicester City on NBC and Peacock. Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from St. Mary’s Stadium.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Everton visiting Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network). Following Liverpool-Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday, Mar. 6, with Brentford hosting Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. On Wednesday, Cara Banks hosts alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. Monday’s shows are hosted by Paul Burmeister with Howard and Mustoe.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester United’s League Cup victory over Newcastle, the pressure mounting on Graham Potter and Chelsea, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wed., Mar. 1 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., Mar. 1 2:45 p.m. Arsenal v. Everton USA Network, Universo Wed., Mar. 1 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Wed., Mar. 1 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Mar. 4 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Mar. 4 7:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 4 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Mar. 4 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 4 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham Peacock Sat., Mar. 4 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Mar. 4 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Mar. 4 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Mar. 4 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Mar. 4 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Mar. 4 12:30 p.m. Southampton v. Leicester City NBC, Peacock Sun., Mar. 5 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Mar. 5 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Everton USA Network Sun., Mar. 5 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Mar. 5 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Mar. 5 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Mar. 6 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Mar. 6 3 p.m. Brentford v. Fulham USA Network Mon., Mar. 6 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

