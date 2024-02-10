Thunder get their big, reportedly to sign Bismack Biyombo

One of the surprises at the trade deadline was Oklahoma City moving to get Gordon Hayward and not a big man. The Thunder are poised for a potentially deep playoff run, but in a Western Conference where they could see Nikola Jokic in Denver, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, or just generally big and physical teams like the Lakers, it seemed logical for OKC to bulk up in the paint. As good as rookie Chet Holmgren is, he can get pushed around a little.

Enter Bismack Biyombo. The Thunder will sign the free-agent center, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding frontcourt depth, signing veteran center Bismack Biyombo to a minimum deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Biyombo averaged 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over 30 games for Grizzlies this season. pic.twitter.com/LfKdD2DAXF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2024

Biyombo doesn’t bring much offense to the table, but he brings defense, rim protection, rebounding and bulk into the paint. He played 30 games for the Grizzlies this season — starting 27 due to injuries on the team — before they waived him a month ago. With the Thunder he could see important regular season and playoff minutes.

He’s signed a guaranteed contract through the rest of the season, a veteran minimum deal.