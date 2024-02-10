 Skip navigation
Thunder get their big, reportedly to sign Bismack Biyombo

  
Published February 10, 2024 04:14 PM
Houston Rockets v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 15: Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum on December 15, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

One of the surprises at the trade deadline was Oklahoma City moving to get Gordon Hayward and not a big man. The Thunder are poised for a potentially deep playoff run, but in a Western Conference where they could see Nikola Jokic in Denver, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, or just generally big and physical teams like the Lakers, it seemed logical for OKC to bulk up in the paint. As good as rookie Chet Holmgren is, he can get pushed around a little.

Enter Bismack Biyombo. The Thunder will sign the free-agent center, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Biyombo doesn’t bring much offense to the table, but he brings defense, rim protection, rebounding and bulk into the paint. He played 30 games for the Grizzlies this season — starting 27 due to injuries on the team — before they waived him a month ago. With the Thunder he could see important regular season and playoff minutes.

He’s signed a guaranteed contract through the rest of the season, a veteran minimum deal.

