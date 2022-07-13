TIGER WOODS HIGHLIGHTS PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE FEATURED GROUP FIRST ROUND COVERAGE LIVE TOMORROW AS THE 150TH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP FROM ST. ANDREWS BEGINS THIS WEEK

Peacock Presents 125+ Hours of NBC Sports’ Coverage of the 150th Open Championship From St. Andrews This Week

Open Championship Coverage on Peacock Includes Exclusive Windows of Opening & Closing Coverage Thursday-Friday, Plus All NBC Coverage Simulstreaming on Peacock Thursday-Sunday

Live Featured Groups & Featured Holes Coverage Thursday-Sunday Exclusively on Peacock

GOLF Central Live From The Open Provides Nearly 75 Hours of Live On-Site Pre- and Post-Championship Coverage This Week on Peacock & GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 13, 2022 – Tiger Woods headlines Peacock’s exclusive featured group first round coverage tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, as NBC Sports’ coverage of the 150th Open Championship begins from the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Throughout the week, Peacock will present more than 125 hours of NBC Sports’ coverage of the 150th Open Championship, including exclusive tournament windows, featured groups and featured holes.

The Open Championship will begin exclusively on Peacock on Thursday morning at 1:30 a.m. ET, part of NBC Sports’ first tee to last putt coverage throughout the Open Championship.

First and Second-round coverage begins and ends exclusively on Peacock, before each day’s first tee shot through the final putt, giving fans unparalleled coverage of this year’s championship.

Peacock will also present exclusive live featured groups Thursday-Sunday, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. There will also be a featured holes feed highlighting holes 11, 12 and 13.

Thursday’s featured group coverage exclusively on Peacock includes:





4:58 a.m. ET – Rory McIlroy , Collin Morikawa , Xander Schauffele

, , 5:09 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas , Viktor Hovland , Shane Lowry

, , 9:59 a.m. ET - Tiger Woods , Matt Fitzpatrick , Max Homa

, , 10:10 a.m. ET – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

All Open Championship coverage on NBC will also simulstream on Peacock throughout the week.

Also on Peacock and GOLF Channel throughout the week, GOLF Central Live From The Open surrounds the 150th Open Championship with nearly 75 hours of live pre- and post-event coverage.

Peacock recently expanded its slate of sports coverage with the addition of more live golf event coverage, including simulstreams of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour events, including major championships, and more. Eligible subscribers of NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, golf’s most comprehensive digital membership, also now receive a subscription to Peacock included within their GolfPass subscription. Click here for more.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including golf, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

150th OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

How To Watch on Peacock – Thursday, July 14 – Sunday, July 17 (all times ET)

Date Peacock NBC/Peacock Thursday, July 14 *1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m. Friday, July 15 *1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m. Saturday, July 16 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

*coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time at 1:30 a.m. ET

Click here for NBC Sports’ full 150th Open Championship coverage schedule.

Broadcast Team









Host: Mike Tirico Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Mike Tirico / Terry Gannon Analyst : Paul Azinger / Justin Leonard / Nick Faldo Tower : David Feherty / Gary Koch / Peter Jacobsen / Steve Sands / Curt Byrum / Tom Abbott On-Course : Notah Begay III / John Wood / Mark Rolfing / Karen Stupples Essays: Jimmy Roberts Interviews: Kathryn Tappen / Cara Banks / Todd Lewis



GOLF Central Live From The Open

NBC Sports surrounds the tournament with nearly 75 hours of on-site studio coverage on Golf Central Live From The Open on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

Broadcast Team









Hosts : Rich Lerner / Cara Banks / Shane Bacon Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Mark Rolfing / Arron Oberholser / Notah Begay III / Jaime Diaz / Eamon Lynch Reporters : Todd Lewis / Damon Hack / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner



Date Golf Central – Live From The Open * Wednesday, July 13 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 7 – 12 a.m. Thursday, July 14 12-1 a.m. / 4-6 p.m. / 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday, July 15 4-6 p.m. / 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Saturday, July 16 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 17 2-6 p.m. *all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play





-NBC SPORTS-