Timberwolves reportedly reach two-year, $21 million extension with point guard Mike Conley

Anthony is the current and future best player and face of the franchise. Karl-Anthony Towns is the gifted All-Star and offensive force. Rudy Gobert is the defensive anchor.

Mike Conley is the glue that holds everything together and has the Timberwolves on top of the Western Conference. That’s why Minnesota and Conley have agreed to a two-year, $21 million extension that keeps the 36-year-old point guard with the Timberwolves, a story Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke and others have since confirmed.

The Timberwolves have been working on this for a couple of months now, reports Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic. He adds Conley liked the idea of stability and contending with a team he knows rather than moving his family a few times in the final years of his career while he chases a ring.

Conley, 36, has averaged 10.6 points and 6.4 assists a game in 28.9 minutes a night this season. More importantly, the Timberwolves outscore their opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. While his skills and athleticism have faded a little, he remains a perfect fit as a glue point guard in Minnesota.

With this new contract plus max extensions kicking in next season for Edwards and Towns, the Timberwolves will be deep into the luxury tax and above the restrictive second apron next season. While that will limit their moves to build around the core, the Timberwolves have their starting five locked in for next season and will be in position to be a contender in the West, which is when owners are willing to pay the tax. At least for a year or so.