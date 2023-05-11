TITLE CHASE DOUBLEHEADER THIS SUNDAY ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO -- FIRST-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT EVERTON AT 9 A.M. ET, FOLLOWED BY SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOSTING BRIGHTON AT 11:30 A.M. ET

Manchester City and Arsenal Separated by One Point as PL Title Race Heats Up

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. ET

Match Officials Mic’d Up Special – Explaining Select Refereeing Decisions with Previously Unreleased In-Match Audio – Streaming on NBC Sports YouTube Channel this Monday, May 15

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 11, 2023 – The Premier League title race heats up with a doubleheader on USA Network and Telemundo this Sunday, May 14, as first-place Manchester City visit Everton at 9 a.m. ET followed by second-place Arsenal hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at 11:30 a.m. ET, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City, who are one point ahead of Arsenal with one match in hand, defeated Leeds United, 2-1, on Saturday. Erling Haaland (35 goals) scored last Wednesday against West Ham and broke a tie with Newcastle’s Andy Cole (1993-94) and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer (1994-95) for the most goals in a Premier League season (both scored 34 goals in 42-match seasons). Everton, who are two points clear of relegation, topped Brighton & Hove Albion, 5-1, on Monday. Joe Speight and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Goodison Park.

Arsenal topped Newcastle, 2-0, last weekend and have won two consecutive PL matches since falling to Manchester City, 4-1, on April 26. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, May 13, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into third-place Newcastle visiting Leeds United at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network). Five matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Tottenham (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth (Peacock), Southampton v. Fulham (Peacock), and Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Manchester United-Wolverhampton Wanderers match live in Spanish. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock leading into Everton-Manchester City (USA Network, Telemundo) and Brentford-West Ham (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Following Arsenal-Brighton (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday, May 15, with fifth-place Liverpool visiting Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Stephen Warnock. On Monday, Paul Burmeister hosts alongside Warnock and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

MATCH OFFICIALS MIC’D UP SPECIAL STREAMING MONDAY, MAY 15, ON NBC SPORTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Match Officials Mic’d Up, a Premier League Productions special explaining refereeing decisions using previously unreleased audio between on-field officials and VAR team, will stream on the NBC Sports YouTube channel this Monday, May 15.

The ground-breaking special will feature the in-match audio of select plays from the 2022-23 Premier League season, played out and discussed by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb and former Premier League star Michael Owen.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City and Arsenal both winning, Manchester United’s missed opportunity v. West Ham, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass , the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/ .

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., May 13 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., May 13 7:30 a.m. Leeds United v. Newcastle USA Network Sat., May 13 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 13 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Sat., May 13 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Tottenham Peacock Sat., May 13 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., May 13 10 a.m. Southampton v. Fulham Peacock Sat., May 13 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., May 13 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., May 13 Noon Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 14 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 14 9 a.m. Everton v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 14 9 a.m. Brentford v. West Ham Peacock Sun., May 14 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 14 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 14 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., May 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 15 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Liverpool USA Network Mon., May 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–