TORONTO BLUE JAYS HOST DETROIT TIGERS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JULY 31 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Dan Petry (Tigers Analyst) and Pat Tabler (Blue Jays Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB Player Cliff Floyd

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 27, 2022 – All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, who have won nine of their past 10 games, host Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers from Rogers Centre on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, July 31 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Dan Petry (Tigers analyst) and Pat Tabler (Blue Jays analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Petry, a 13-year MLB veteran from 1979-1991, spent parts of 11 seasons with Detroit, earning an All-Star nod in 1985 and helping the Tigers win the 1984 World Series as he finished fifth in the American League Cy Young award voting. Petry currently serves as a Tigers analyst on Bally Sports Detroit.

A 12-year MLB veteran as an outfielder and first baseman from 1981-92, Tabler spent two seasons with the Blue Jays (1991-92) and was part of Toronto’s World Series-winning team in 1992, the first championship in franchise history. Tabler was named an All-Star in 1987 while with Cleveland. He currently serves as a Blue Jays analyst on SportsNet.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Cliff Floyd, a 17-year MLB veteran as an outfielder and first baseman, returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff for the third time this season and will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Floyd currently serves as an analyst on MLB Network and Sirius XM Radio and was previously an analyst on MLB Sunday Leadoff for the Mets-Marlins game on June 26 and the Angels-Orioles game on July 10. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., July 31 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., July 31 Tigers vs. Blue Jays Noon Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Dan Petry and Pat Tabler Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Cliff Floyd



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock was also the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which was played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





