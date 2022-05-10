TOTTENHAM HOST ARSENAL THIS THURSDAY, MAY 12 AT 2:45 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO IN CRUCIAL MATCH FOR TOP-FOUR POSITIONING

Second-Place Liverpool Visit Aston Villa TODAY at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network & Universo

First-Place Manchester City Visit Wolverhampton Wanderers Tomorrow, Wed., May 11, at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 10, 2022 –Harry Kane and fifth-place Tottenham host fourth-place Arsenal this Thursday, May 12 at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a crucial match for top-four positioning, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this week as the season enters the final two weeks.

Arsenal (66 points) are four points ahead of Tottenham (62) for fourth place as the race for European qualification continues. The Gunners topped Leeds United, 2-1, last weekend behind Eddie Nketiah’s brace. The Spurs drew Liverpool, 1-1, as Heung-Min Son scored his 20th goal of the season, two behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for the PL lead. Arlo White and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Midweek coverage begins today with Premier League Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, ahead of Salah and second-place Liverpool visiting Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Liverpool are three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. White and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Villa Park.

Match coverage tomorrow, Wed., May 11, begins with Christian Pulisic and third-place Chelsea visiting Leeds United at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by two matches live on Peacock at 2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Norwich City and Watford v. Everton. Then at 3:15 p.m. ET, first-place Manchester City visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on USA Network and Universo. During Wednesday’s multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Cara Banks hosts today’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Wednesday’s shows alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. On Thursday, Rebecca Lowe hosts alongside Earle and Mustoe.

Coverage this weekend begins Sunday, May 17 with Tottenham v. Burnley at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by five matches live at 9 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Manchester City (USA Network), Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), Leeds United v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Norwich City (Peacock), and Watford v. Leicester City (Peacock). Then at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Everton host Brentford on USA Network and Telemundo.

Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows alongside Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

On Monday, May 16, Arsenal visit Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo), and on Tuesday, May 17, Southampton host Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo).

Match week 37 concludes next Thursday, May 19, with three matches: Everton v. Crystal Palace (2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), Chelsea v. Leicester City (3 p.m. ET on Peacock), and Aston Villa v. Burnley (3 p.m. ET on Peacock).

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Mustoe is joined by Tim Howard to discuss Manchester City taking a three point lead over Liverpool, Everton moving out of the relegation zone, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Wed., May 11 2:30 p.m. – Peacock Leeds United v. Chelsea Wed., May 11 2:45 p.m. – Peacock Watford v. Everton Thurs., May 12 2:45 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Tottenham v. Arsenal

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tue., May 10 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tue., May 10 3 p.m. Aston Villa v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Tue., May 10 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., May 11 2:30 p.m. Leeds United v. Chelsea Peacock Wed., May 11 2:45 p.m. Leicester City v. Norwich City Peacock Wed., May 11 2:45 p.m. Watford v. Everton Peacock Wed., May 11 3:15 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Wed., May 11 2:30 p.m. Goal Rush Peacock Wed., May 11 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Thurs., May 12 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., May 12 2:45 p.m. Tottenham v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Thurs., May 12 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., May 15 7 a.m. Tottenham v. Burnley USA Network Sun., May 15 9 a.m. West Ham v. Manchester City USA Network Sun., May 15 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sun., May 15 9 a.m. Leeds United v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sun., May 15 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Norwich City Peacock Sun., May 15 9 a.m. Watford v. Leicester City Peacock Sun., May 15 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., May 15 11:30 a.m. Everton v. Brentford USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 15 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., May 16 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 16 3 p.m. Newcastle v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Mon., May 16 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Tue., May 17 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tue., May 17 2:45 p.m. Southampton v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Tue., May 17 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Thurs., May 19 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., May 19 2:45 p.m. Everton v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Thurs., May 19 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Leicester City Peacock Thurs., May 19 3 p.m. Aston Villa v. Burnley Peacock Thurs., May 19 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network





