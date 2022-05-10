TOTTENHAM HOST ARSENAL THIS THURSDAY, MAY 12 AT 2:45 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO IN CRUCIAL MATCH FOR TOP-FOUR POSITIONING

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TOTTENHAM HOST ARSENAL THIS THURSDAY, MAY 12 AT 2:45 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO IN CRUCIAL MATCH FOR TOP-FOUR POSITIONING

  
Published May 10, 2022 09:28 AM
PLLogo

Second-Place Liverpool Visit Aston Villa TODAY at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network & Universo

First-Place Manchester City Visit Wolverhampton Wanderers Tomorrow, Wed., May 11, at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 10, 2022 Harry Kane and fifth-place Tottenham host fourth-place Arsenal this Thursday, May 12 at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a crucial match for top-four positioning, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this week as the season enters the final two weeks.

Arsenal (66 points) are four points ahead of Tottenham (62) for fourth place as the race for European qualification continues. The Gunners topped Leeds United, 2-1, last weekend behind Eddie Nketiah’s brace. The Spurs drew Liverpool, 1-1, as Heung-Min Son scored his 20th goal of the season, two behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for the PL lead. Arlo White and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Midweek coverage begins today with Premier League Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, ahead of Salah and second-place Liverpool visiting Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Liverpool are three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. White and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Villa Park.

Match coverage tomorrow, Wed., May 11, begins with Christian Pulisic and third-place Chelsea visiting Leeds United at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by two matches live on Peacock at 2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Norwich City and Watford v. Everton. Then at 3:15 p.m. ET, first-place Manchester City visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on USA Network and Universo. During Wednesday’s multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Cara Banks hosts today’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Wednesday’s shows alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. On Thursday, Rebecca Lowe hosts alongside Earle and Mustoe.

Coverage this weekend begins Sunday, May 17 with Tottenham v. Burnley at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by five matches live at 9 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Manchester City (USA Network), Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), Leeds United v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Norwich City (Peacock), and Watford v. Leicester City (Peacock). Then at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Everton host Brentford on USA Network and Telemundo.

Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows alongside Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

On Monday, May 16, Arsenal visit Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo), and on Tuesday, May 17, Southampton host Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo).

Match week 37 concludes next Thursday, May 19, with three matches: Everton v. Crystal Palace (2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), Chelsea v. Leicester City (3 p.m. ET on Peacock), and Aston Villa v. Burnley (3 p.m. ET on Peacock).

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Mustoe is joined by Tim Howard to discuss Manchester City taking a three point lead over Liverpool, Everton moving out of the relegation zone, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

DateTime (ET)Match
Wed., May 112:30 p.m. – PeacockLeeds United v. Chelsea
Wed., May 112:45 p.m. – PeacockWatford v. Everton
Thurs., May 122:45 p.m. – USA Network, UniversoTottenham v. Arsenal

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTime (ET)MatchPlatform
Tue., May 102:30 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Tue., May 103 p.m.Aston Villa v. LiverpoolUSA Network, Universo
Tue., May 105 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Wed., May 112:30 p.m.Leeds United v. ChelseaPeacock
Wed., May 112:45 p.m.Leicester City v. Norwich CityPeacock
Wed., May 112:45 p.m.Watford v. EvertonPeacock
Wed., May 113:15 p.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester CityUSA Network, Universo
Wed., May 112:30 p.m.Goal RushPeacock
Wed., May 115 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Thurs., May 122 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Thurs., May 122:45 p.m.Tottenham v. ArsenalUSA Network, Universo
Thurs., May 124:45 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Sun., May 157 a.m.Tottenham v. BurnleyUSA Network
Sun., May 159 a.m.West Ham v. Manchester CityUSA Network
Sun., May 159 a.m.Aston Villa v. Crystal PalacePeacock
Sun., May 159 a.m.Leeds United v. Brighton & Hove AlbionPeacock
Sun., May 159 a.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Norwich CityPeacock
Sun., May 159 a.m.Watford v. Leicester CityPeacock
Sun., May 1511 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Sun., May 1511:30 a.m.Everton v. BrentfordUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., May 151:30 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Mon., May 162 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Mon., May 163 p.m.Newcastle v. ArsenalUSA Network, Universo
Mon., May 165 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Tue., May 172 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Tue., May 172:45 p.m.Southampton v. LiverpoolUSA Network, Universo
Tue., May 174:45 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Thurs., May 192:30 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Thurs., May 192:45 p.m.Everton v. Crystal PalaceUSA Network, Universo
Thurs., May 193 p.m.Chelsea v. Leicester CityPeacock
Thurs., May 193 p.m.Aston Villa v. BurnleyPeacock
Thurs., May 194:45 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network


–NBC SPORTS–