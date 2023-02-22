This Weekend’s Coverage Begins Friday with Fulham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

First-Place Arsenal Visit Leicester City this Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock; Second-Place Manchester City Visit Bournemouth Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streaming Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 22, 2023 – Fourth-place Tottenham host Chelsea this Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Tottenham defeated West Ham, 2-0, on Sunday and moved into fourth place with 42 points (one point ahead of fifth-place Newcastle). Harry Kane scored in last weekend’s victory and is second in the Premier League with 17 goals this season. Chelsea fell to Southampton, 1-0, on Saturday and look to record their first PL victory since Jan. 15 (1-0 v. Crystal Palace). Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday, Feb. 24, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network leading into Fulham hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network and Universo).

On Saturday, Feb. 25, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Leeds United v. Southampton (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Leicester City v. Arsenal (Peacock), and West Ham v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Premier league leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City visit Bournemouth on USA Network and Universo. Then at 2:45 p.m. ET, Liverpool visit Crystal Palace exclusively on Peacock. Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Selhurst Park.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Tottenham-Chelsea at 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo and Goal Zone at 10:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. On Friday, Fareed hosts alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal’s comeback victory over Aston Villa, Manchester City dropping points and giving up the lead at the top of the table, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass , the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/ .

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Feb. 24 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Feb. 24 3 p.m. Fulham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Fri., Feb. 24 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Feb. 25 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Sat., Feb. 25 10 a.m. Everton v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Arsenal Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 10 a.m. West Ham v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 12:30 p.m. Bournemouth v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Feb. 25 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 2:45 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Liverpool Peacock Sat., Feb. 25 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Feb. 26 7:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Feb. 26 8:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Feb. 26 10:30 a.m. Goal Zone USA Network

