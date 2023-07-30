Trae Young, other NBAers react to Terence Crawford dominating Errol Spence Jr.
Published July 30, 2023 11:05 AM
Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. was something all too rare in boxing — an actual fight between guys at the top of their game — and it brought out a crowd, including many top NBA players. Damian Lillard, DeMarcus Cousins and others were in the house.
Hoopers are out in full force to support Errol and Bud 👊— SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) July 30, 2023
Order #SpenceCrawford on SHO PPV. pic.twitter.com/1T8XsKuJxg
NBA players such as Trae Young also took to Twitter/X to react after Crawford dominated the fight and the referee had to stop it in the ninth round.
Some people was telling me this was suppose to be a fight!??! ..😏 yeah aight— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 30, 2023
