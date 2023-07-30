 Skip navigation
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin's move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Noah Malone 2023
Hometown Hopefuls: Noah Malone, Indiana

Top Clips

nbc_pl_uswtpreview_230730.jpg
Cantor: 'Everything is on the line' for USWNT
nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
Flekken: Brentford 'trusting the process'
nbc_pl_cashintv_230730.jpg
Cash explains how Emery approaches training

Trae Young, other NBAers react to Terence Crawford dominating Errol Spence Jr.

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 30, 2023 11:05 AM
Spence Jr v Crawford

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 29: Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. was something all too rare in boxing — an actual fight between guys at the top of their game — and it brought out a crowd, including many top NBA players. Damian Lillard, DeMarcus Cousins and others were in the house.

NBA players such as Trae Young also took to Twitter/X to react after Crawford dominated the fight and the referee had to stop it in the ninth round.

Mentions
damian lillard.png Damian Lillard trae young.png Trae Young gary payton ii.png Gary Payton II Kyle Kuzma.jpg Kyle Kuzma