Trae Young, other NBAers react to Terence Crawford dominating Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. was something all too rare in boxing — an actual fight between guys at the top of their game — and it brought out a crowd, including many top NBA players. Damian Lillard, DeMarcus Cousins and others were in the house.

Hoopers are out in full force to support Errol and Bud 👊



Order #SpenceCrawford on SHO PPV. pic.twitter.com/1T8XsKuJxg — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) July 30, 2023

NBA players such as Trae Young also took to Twitter/X to react after Crawford dominated the fight and the referee had to stop it in the ninth round.

Some people was telling me this was suppose to be a fight!??! ..😏 yeah aight — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 30, 2023

Terrance Crawford 💐 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 30, 2023

Masterclass — andre (@andre) July 30, 2023

Yea Bud!!!! — GPII (@Garydwayne) July 30, 2023

BUD CRAWFORD 👊🏾👊🏾 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 30, 2023