 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston v Kansas
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 6: Rutgers vs Maryland, Indiana vs OSU, Houston vs OK State
nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day Three
Rahm: ‘A little bit sad’ Niemann might not play many majors

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_thomasdimitroff_240206.jpg
Dimitroff sees big-game pressure on Shanahan
nbc_berry_peterkingintv_240206.jpg
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
nbc_bfa_chiefsunderdogs_240206.jpg
Kelce relishing bright lights of the Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston v Kansas
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 6: Rutgers vs Maryland, Indiana vs OSU, Houston vs OK State
nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day Three
Rahm: ‘A little bit sad’ Niemann might not play many majors

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_thomasdimitroff_240206.jpg
Dimitroff sees big-game pressure on Shanahan
nbc_berry_peterkingintv_240206.jpg
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
nbc_bfa_chiefsunderdogs_240206.jpg
Kelce relishing bright lights of the Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trae Young, Scottie Barnes to replace Embiid, Randle as East All-Stars

  
Published February 6, 2024 04:28 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Hawks’ Trae Young — the man on top of most “snubs” lists following the announcement of the 2024 NBA All-Star reserves — and the Raptors Scottie Barnes will replace the injured Joel Embiid and Julius Randle as East All-Stars, the NBA announced.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver officially selects these replacements, although traditionally he has followed who was highest on the coach’s ballots for reserve players.

Embiid, voted as a starter by fans, is out following surgery to repair a torn left lateral meniscus, although there is hope he could return by the end of the season. Randle, selected by the coaches as a reserve, suffered a shoulder dislocation that will keep him out for several weeks, which includes All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

Fans loved Young, voting him second among East guards, but when the player and media votes were added to the mix (both had him sixth), he fell out of the top two starting spots (Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard). While Young has long been polarizing with coaches and fellow players, it was surprising to see him not make the team when he has averaged 27.3 points and 10.9 assists a game this season.

Barnes also deserves to make it, even if he’s not as familiar to American audiences (because the Raptors rarely get put on national television games). He has made a leap this season, averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game — Toronto traded away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam to build around Barnes. The third-year player has seen his numbers dip a little of late as he has tried to mesh his game with Anunoby and RJ Barrett, but he earned this spot.

The only mild surprise is that with Embiid and Randle being bigs, Silver could have gone with Kristaps Porzingis in the name of roster balance (and given the Celtics, the team with the best record in the league, three All-Stars). Instead, he went with wings. If there are more replacements in the East expect Porzingis or Mikal Bridges of Brooklyn to be in the mix.

There have yet to be any replacements in the Western Conference.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Julius Randle.png Julius Randle Trae Young.png Trae Young Scottie Barnes.png Scottie Barnes