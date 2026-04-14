Trail Blazers vs. Suns predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 14

The 2026 NBA Western Conference Play-In Tournament kicks off with a high-stakes 7-vs-8 matchup tonight, as the Phoenix Suns (45-37) host the Portland Trail Blazers (42-40) at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Arizona. The winner secures the No. 7 seed and a first-round showdown with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, while the loser must play again on Friday against the winner of the 9-10 game to determine the final playoff spot.

Led by Devin Booker, Phoenix is seeking to return to the playoffs after missing out last year. Its been a beat since Portland last made the playoffs. The Blazers take the court looking to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Neither of these teams really expected to make the playoffs this season. The Suns have redefined themselves this season under first-year head coach Jordan Ott, boasting a top-10 defensive rating even after moving on from stars like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Offensively, the burden remains heavy on the aforementioned Booker although he has seen Jalen Green mature into a legitimate scoring threat in the Association. Portland has relied on a post-All-Star break resurgence, featuring the league’s third-best defense since late February. The Blazers, led by interim coach Tiago Splitter, play a disruptive defense led by Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, and Toumani Camara. Portland led the league in total forced turnovers. If you are leaning Blazers in this one, take note of the injury report this afternoon. Jerami Grant has been listed as questionable due to a calf strain. That is a major storyline. Should the veteran not dress, the task for Portland becomes all the greater.

The Suns took two of three meetings between these teams this season, but the Blazers won the most recent game, 92-77.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming: Prime Video

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Game Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (+136), Phoenix Suns (-162)

Portland Trail Blazers (+136), Phoenix Suns (-162) Spread: Suns -3.5

Suns -3.5 Total: 216.5 points

This game opened Suns -4.5 with the Total set at 219.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Deni Avdija

SG Jrue Holiday

SF Toumani Camara

PF Jerami Grant (questionable with a strained calf)

C Donovan Clingan

Phoenix Suns

PG Devin Booker

SG Jalen Green

SF Jordan Goodwin

PF Dillon Brooks

C Mark Williams

Injury Report: Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant (calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Damian Lillard (Achilles) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Phoenix Suns

No injuries to report

Important stats, trends and insights: Trail Blazers vs. Suns

The Suns are 25-16 at home this season

The Blazers are 18-23 on the road this season

The Suns are 47-35 ATS this season / 23-18 at home

Portland is 44-38 ATS this season / 19-22 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 42 of the Trail Blazers’ 82 games this season (42-40)

The OVER has cashed in just 36 of the Suns’ 82 games this season (36-46)

Dillon Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game this season

Nuggets-Wolves will be closer than market suggests Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick analyze the first-round series between the Nuggets and Timberwolves with the expectation that there is a high likelihood the series will exceed five games.

Rotoworld Best Bet



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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Suns and Trail Blazers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Suns on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Suns on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Suns -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Suns -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 216.5

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