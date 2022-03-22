U.S. OLYMPIANS VINCENT ZHOU & ALYSA LIU STAR IN WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK ON NBC, USA NETWORK & PEACOCK, BEGINNING TOMORROW, WED., MARCH 23

U.S. Women Headlined by Return of All Three Beijing Olympians – Liu, Karen Chen, and Mariah Bell - in LIVE Women’s Free Skate This Friday Afternoon on Peacock & USA Network; NBC Presents Primetime World Figure Skating Championships Show Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Live Coverage of Every Skater in Every Discipline Available on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 22, 2022 – U.S. Olympians including Vincent Zhou, Alysa Liu, Karen Chen and Mariah Bell headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships this week from Montpellier, France, across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships – in which all but two members of the U.S. Olympic team return for the season-ending event – begins tomorrow morning, Wednesday, March 23 with live coverage of the women’s short program at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock, followed by the pairs’ short program at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock (coverage times for all disciplines in the chart below).

On Thursday, March 24, the men’s short program will be presented live on Peacock beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET, with encore coverage at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network. At 1:15 p.m. ET, live coverage of the pairs’ free skate begins on Peacock, with live coverage continuing on USA Network and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

This Friday, March 25, Peacock presents the rhythm dance live at 6 a.m. ET and the women’s free skate live at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the women’s free skate continues at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ live World Figure Skating Championships coverage concludes Saturday, March 26, with the men’s free skate beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET on Peacock (encore coverage at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network), and free dance at Noon ET on Peacock (encore at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network).

In addition, NBC will broadcast a Saturday primetime show at 8 p.m. ET. World Championships coverage will conclude on Sunday afternoon, April 17, with a full event recap on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

Highlighting the men’s field are 2019 world bronze medalist Vincent Zhou, who missed the individual competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics after testing positive for Covid, Ilia Malinin, the 17-year-old who finished second to Nathan Chen at the 2022 U.S. Championships, and Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno, the silver and bronze medalists at the Beijing Olympics. Gold medalist and three-time world champion Chen withdrew from the event due to injury.

The American women’s team features the return of all three U.S. Olympians from Beijing: two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu, reigning U.S. champion Mariah Bell, and two-time Olympian Karen Chen. At the Beijing Olympics, Liu placed seventh, while Bell finished in 10th place and Chen finished 16th. The women’s event will crown a non-Russian champion for only the second time in eight years after the International Skating Union banned athletes from Russia and Belarus across all skating disciplines until further notice due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The top skater in the field is 2022 Olympic bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.

In the pairs’ competition, the field is headlined by 2021 U.S. champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who finished in sixth place in Beijing, and the American duo of Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, who finished eighth at the Olympics.

In ice dance, the French team of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron look to follow their first Olympic title with a fifth world title. Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the 2022 Olympic bronze medalists, perform for the final time before they retire from competitive skating. Three-time U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are also likely to contend for a podium spot.

For the NBC and USA Network telecasts, Terry Gannon handles play-by-play for all disciplines, joined by 1998 Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir on men’s, women’s, and pairs’ programs. 2006 Olympic ice dance silver medalist Tanith White serves as analyst along with Weir for the dance competition. Andrea Joyce is the on-site reporter.

All competition at the World Championships, including every skater in every discipline, can be streamed live and on-demand on Peacock. Viewers can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com.

In addition to figure skating, Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

Coverage on NBC and USA Network is livestreamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2022 – Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern. Check local listings. Subject to change.

Date Competition Peacock USA Network Wed., March 23 Women’s Short Program 6 a.m. (LIVE) 1-3 p.m. (Fri.) Wed., March 23 Pairs’ Short Program 1:30 p.m. (LIVE) Thurs., March 24 Men’s Short Program 6:15 a.m. (LIVE) 1-3 p.m. Thurs., March 24 Pairs’ Free Skate 1:15 p.m. (LIVE) 3–5 p.m. (LIVE) Fri., March 25 Rhythm Dance 6 a.m. (LIVE) Fri., March 25 Women’s Free Skate 1 p.m. (LIVE) 3–5 p.m. (LIVE) Sat., March 26 Men’s Free Skate 5:45 a.m. (LIVE) 4–6 p.m. Sat., March 26 Free Dance Noon (LIVE) 6-8 p.m. Date Competition NBC Sat., March 27 World Figs Champs 8-10 p.m. Sun., April 17 Event Recap 3-6 p.m.





