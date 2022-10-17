U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH NBC SPORTS THROUGH 2025

PARK CITY, Utah, and STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 17, 2022 – NBC Sports and U.S. Ski & Snowboard renew their media rights agreement through the 2025 season. Under the newly extended agreement, NBC Sports will present 19 hours of coverage of all eight domestic FIS World Cup events across multiple platforms, including live and tape-delayed coverage on NBC, CNBC, and Peacock. The 2022-23 season includes a record number of U.S.-based alpine events, including favorites the Heroic Killington Cup and Xfinity Birds of Prey and new events at Aspen and Palisades Tahoe.

“We are excited to extend our contract with NBC Sports to present our domestic events, especially when we have the most World Cups on U.S. soil this coming season,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President & CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “NBC has a strong history of supporting Olympic sports, including our U.S. Ski & Snowboard alpine, cross country, freestyle, snowboard and freeski events, for over a decade and we are thrilled to continue this partnership so our passionate fans can watch our athletes throughout the coming seasons.”

Under the new rights agreement, NBC Sports platforms will broadcast all eight domestic FIS World Cups in the 2022-23 season. This includes four alpine World Cups: the Heroic Killington Cup in Killington, Vermont (women), Xfinity Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek, Colorado (men), the Aspen World Cup in Aspen, Colorado (men), and the Palisades Tahoe World Cup in Olympus Valley, California (men). Additionally, the Intermountain FIS Freestyle International at Deer Valley Resort in Deer Valley, Utah, will be covered, as well as three FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Cups: the Toyota Grand Prixs at Mammoth Mountain, California and Copper Mountain, Colorado, and the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

“U.S. Ski & Snowboard is one of our cornerstone Olympic sport partners, consistently providing world-class action featuring some of the most exciting and fearless competitors in the world,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics and Paralympics. “This agreement extends our commitment to connecting fans with the compelling athletes and stories of Team USA and from around the world in between the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Coverage of U.S. World Cups will begin with the Heroic Killington Cup on November 26, where the second run will be available LIVE on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, all FIS World Cups in Austria, including the 2022 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup kick off in Soelden, Austria on October 22-23, will stream on Peacock. Details of where to watch all other U.S. and international World Cup events can be found on usskiandsnowboard.org.

The full NBC schedule can be found closer to the events on the WATCH tab on usskiandsnowboard.org.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2022, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined, and ski jumping. In addition to the fully-funded elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLB, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.