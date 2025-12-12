 Skip navigation
Victor Wembanyama listed as probable, expected to return Saturday in NBA Cup vs. Thunder

  
Published December 12, 2025 04:07 PM

As Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said was likely, Victor Wembanyama has been listed as probable and is expected to make his return from a calf strain on Saturday in an NBA Cup semifinals matchup against Oklahoma City.

After the Spurs advanced to Las Vegas and the NBA Cup semifinals, Johnson said, "(Wemby) had a really good day today. He had a very intense day this morning, and we have to see how he responds and reacts tomorrow.” It was a positive sign that after a hard workout earlier in the day, Wembanyama warmed up before the Spurs/Lakers game, moving well and not wearing a wrap or support on his calf.

Wembanyama has been out since before Thanksgiving due to a calf strain, missing a 12. The Spurs put the ball in the hands of their three attacking guards — De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and rookie Dylan Harper — and went 9-3 in those games, including beating the Lakers Wednesday to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals. Wemby averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocked shots a game before his injury, looking like an All-NBA player and someone who could even end up on a lot of MVP ballots. His return to the starting five will move Luke Kornet back to the bench.

Facing the 24-1 Thunder, with Chet Holmgren, is not exactly easing back into things for Wembanyama, but they will need him to have a chance in this game.

