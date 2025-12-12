Victor Wembanyama listed as probable, expected to return Saturday in NBA Cup vs. Thunder

As Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said was likely, Victor Wembanyama has been listed as probable and is expected to make his return from a calf strain on Saturday in an NBA Cup semifinals matchup against Oklahoma City.

After the Spurs advanced to Las Vegas and the NBA Cup semifinals, Johnson said, "(Wemby) had a really good day today. He had a very intense day this morning, and we have to see how he responds and reacts tomorrow.” It was a positive sign that after a hard workout earlier in the day, Wembanyama warmed up before the Spurs/Lakers game, moving well and not wearing a wrap or support on his calf.

Wembanyama has been out since before Thanksgiving due to a calf strain. The Spurs went 9-3 in those games, including beating the Lakers Wednesday to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals. Wemby averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocked shots a game before his injury, looking like an All-NBA player and someone who could even end up on a lot of MVP ballots. His return to the starting five will move Luke Kornet back to the bench.

Facing the 24-1 Thunder, with Chet Holmgren, is not exactly easing back into things for Wembanyama, but they will need him to have a chance in this game.