Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics

With a roster that could include Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Guerschon Yabusele and a host of experienced international players, France — the winners of the Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics — is one of the betting favorites heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup this August.

However, France will be without Victor Wembanyama.

After leading his team to the French league Finals in June, and with a long NBA rookie season with the Spurs ahead, Wembanyama has decided to sit out the World Cup, he told French sporting publication L’Equipe (hat tip BasketNews ). This is a reversal of what he had said previously.

“The Spurs would have supported me whatever my choice had been,” Wembanyama told L’Equipe... “It would not be realistic in terms of development and not careful in terms of health,” Wembanyama said. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me too. The France team is still my focus. I want to win as many titles as possible with it. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

Wembanyama,, had played four games for France during World Cup qualifying, averaging 19 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. He said he hopes to play for France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wembanyama is expected to play a little during an NBA Summer League, either in Sacramento for the California Classic the first few days of July, or, in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, where he and the Spurs are scheduled to face No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and Charlotte on Friday, then No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Trail Blazers on Sunday. As is now the norm for top picks, it is expected Wembanyama will only play one or two games at Summer League (Paolo Banchero played just two games last season).

The FIBA World Cup runs through late August and into September and will be played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (the USA will play all its games in Manilla). It features 32 teams who play in the group stage (eight groups of four) with the top two teams in each group advancing to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (likely led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan. The USA is sending a talented but young roster led by Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and more.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics (which features 12 men’s teams).

