Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 26, 2023 09:21 AM

With a roster that could include Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Guerschon Yabusele and a host of experienced international players, France — the winners of the Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics — is one of the betting favorites heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup this August.

However, France will be without Victor Wembanyama.

After leading his team to the French league Finals in June, and with a long NBA rookie season with the Spurs ahead, Wembanyama has decided to sit out the World Cup, he told French sporting publication L’Equipe (hat tip BasketNews ). This is a reversal of what he had said previously.


“The Spurs would have supported me whatever my choice had been,” Wembanyama told L’Equipe...

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not careful in terms of health,” Wembanyama said. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me too. The France team is still my focus. I want to win as many titles as possible with it. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in last week’s NBA Draft , had played four games for France during World Cup qualifying, averaging 19 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. He said he hopes to play for France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wembanyama is expected to play a little during an NBA Summer League, either in Sacramento for the California Classic the first few days of July, or, in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, where he and the Spurs are scheduled to face No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and Charlotte on Friday, then No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Trail Blazers on Sunday. As is now the norm for top picks, it is expected Wembanyama will only play one or two games at Summer League (Paolo Banchero played just two games last season).

The FIBA World Cup runs through late August and into September and will be played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (the USA will play all its games in Manilla). It features 32 teams who play in the group stage (eight groups of four) with the top two teams in each group advancing to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (likely led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan. The USA is sending a talented but young roster led by Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and more.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics (which features 12 men’s teams).

Mentions
victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs