Warriors coach Steve Kerr: ‘The Lakers exposed us.’

  
Published October 7, 2023 12:38 PM

Last season, Stephen Curry was the Warriors’ offense. Golden State was +5.8 points per 100 possessions when Curry was on the court, but -2.2 when he was not, and the reason was the offense was -6.9 per 100 worse without Curry. There wasn’t a consistent secondary shot creator.

The Lakers loaded up on Curry, exploited that weakness and exposed the Warriors in the playoffs, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“We were not a very well-rounded team last year. Thinking about that series, watching it, they bottled us up defensively. And we didn’t have a counter. So, we’ve got to make sure we have counters this year.”

Enter Chris Paul. The belief in the Bay Area is that CP3’s pick-and-roll game — combined with the shooting of new addition Dario Saric and the athleticism of the emerging Jonathan Kuminga — can give the Warriors another shot creation option outside Curry. Especially in the minutes Curry sits.

There’s pressure on this plan to work — the aging Warriors are only getting so many more chances. While Curry was still a top-10 player in the league last season and one capable of being the best player on a championship team, this will be his age-36 season and Father Time will start to win the race eventually. Chris Paul was brought in partially for financial reasons — his $30 million for next season is non -guaranteed and the Warriors are not bringing him back at that price — and could be gone after this season. The Warriors’ core is not getting younger. This season could be the Warriors last big swing at a ring in the Curry era.

Which is why the Warriors off-season moves were critical — with the two-timeline nonsense gone, they had to pivot hard to winning now. They did. Which is going to make this an interesting season in the Bay Area.

steve kerr.png Steve Kerr Chris-Paul.jpg Chris Paul Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers