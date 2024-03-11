Watch Anthony Davis put up 27 points, 25 rebounds in Lakers’ win over Timberwolves

When the Lakers are good — specifically, when Anthony Davis is good — this team looks like it can hang with almost anyone in the West.

Davis was very good Sunday night, putting up 27 points with 25 rebounds — 10 offensive — in a win over the shorthanded Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis with a SPECIAL performance tonight in LA 👏



🔥 27 PTS

🔥 25 REB

🔥 7 STL

🔥 5 AST

🔥 3 BLK



The first player ever with 25+ PTS, 25+ REB and 5+ STL in a game. pic.twitter.com/IXx1RhEWWJ — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2024

After the game, Davis talked about how the Lakers — winners of two straight — are starting to hit their stride at the right time. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I think we’re hitting our stride right now,” Davis said... “We’re just trying to keep going, keep pushing, knowing that just like last year, all we got to do is get in. We feel like it’s tough for anybody to beat us in a seven-game series. ... We like our chances against anybody at that point.”

LeBron James — in his first game back from a sore left ankle — scored 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus added nine assists and eight rebounds. Austin Reves added 18. Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards each had 25 points for the Timberwolves in a losing effort.

Beating the No. 2 seed Timberwolves — who were without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee surgery) — was a quality win for the Lakers as they try to climb the standings in the West before the postseason starts. With this win, Los Angeles is one game back of Dallas for the No. 8 seed, and 1.5 back of the Kings for No. 7 — and the Lakers face the Kings on Wednesday.

The Lakers could use another game like this one from Davis against the Kings.

