 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Norman Powell
Basketball Pickups: Norman Powell shines again
TENNIS: MAR 10 BNP Paribas Open
Top-ranked Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova at Indian Wells after losing to her at Australian Open
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
Mets closer Edwin Diaz is set for spring debut after freak WBC injury a year ago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Norman Powell
Basketball Pickups: Norman Powell shines again
TENNIS: MAR 10 BNP Paribas Open
Top-ranked Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova at Indian Wells after losing to her at Australian Open
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
Mets closer Edwin Diaz is set for spring debut after freak WBC injury a year ago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Anthony Davis put up 27 points, 25 rebounds in Lakers’ win over Timberwolves

  
Published March 11, 2024 04:25 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When the Lakers are good — specifically, when Anthony Davis is good — this team looks like it can hang with almost anyone in the West.

Davis was very good Sunday night, putting up 27 points with 25 rebounds — 10 offensive — in a win over the shorthanded Timberwolves.

After the game, Davis talked about how the Lakers — winners of two straight — are starting to hit their stride at the right time. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I think we’re hitting our stride right now,” Davis said... “We’re just trying to keep going, keep pushing, knowing that just like last year, all we got to do is get in. We feel like it’s tough for anybody to beat us in a seven-game series. ... We like our chances against anybody at that point.”

LeBron James — in his first game back from a sore left ankle — scored 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus added nine assists and eight rebounds. Austin Reves added 18. Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards each had 25 points for the Timberwolves in a losing effort.

Beating the No. 2 seed Timberwolves — who were without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee surgery) — was a quality win for the Lakers as they try to climb the standings in the West before the postseason starts. With this win, Los Angeles is one game back of Dallas for the No. 8 seed, and 1.5 back of the Kings for No. 7 — and the Lakers face the Kings on Wednesday.

The Lakers could use another game like this one from Davis against the Kings.

Mentions
Anthony Davis.png Anthony Davis LeBron James.png LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers