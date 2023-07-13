Watch Chet Holmgren put up 29 points with five blocks at Summer League

Chet Holmgren has looked good.

He’s been getting a lot of Summer League run for the Thunder — after other top picks of recent years have been put on ice by their teams — as he looks to bounce back from the Lisfranc injury in his right foot that robbed him of his first NBA season . Holmgren has impressed, but he took that to a new height on Wednesday with 29 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Chet Holmgren's presence was felt on both ends of the court tonight 🔥



25 PTS | 9 REB | 5 BLK#NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/RTkSgkDVGn — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2023

In Vegas he has averaged 20.5 points on 56% shooting, with 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks a game. More importantly, he is moving well and is aggressive, not being slowed down by foot injury (or the fear of re-injury).

Holmgren is going to fit in well and get a real chance with a Thunder team that will be a playoff threat this season, even in a deep West. They have All-NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the point, with rookie Cason Wallace (who also has looked good in Summer League) and Josh Giddey also in the backcourt rotation, Jalen Williams on the wing, and how Holmgren in the paint providing some needed rim protection. This is a good young team that could get very good in a few years as the rest of the team develops around SGA — and Holmgren is at the hear of that.