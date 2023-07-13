 Skip navigation
Top News

Champions Classic - Kentucky v Michigan State
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash
nbc_alwestaleast_230712.jpg
Betting Baseball: Bet the EDGE Talks Futures

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitrade_230713.jpg
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
nbc_dps_lebronespysspeech_230713.jpg
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
nbc_roto_ctbcardswhitesoxsell_230712.jpg
Should White Sox, Cardinals sell before deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Chet Holmgren put up 29 points with five blocks at Summer League

  Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 13, 2023 10:34 AM
2023 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chet Holmgren has looked good.

He’s been getting a lot of Summer League run for the Thunder — after other top picks of recent years have been put on ice by their teams — as he looks to bounce back from the Lisfranc injury in his right foot that robbed him of his first NBA season . Holmgren has impressed, but he took that to a new height on Wednesday with 29 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

In Vegas he has averaged 20.5 points on 56% shooting, with 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks a game. More importantly, he is moving well and is aggressive, not being slowed down by foot injury (or the fear of re-injury).

Holmgren is going to fit in well and get a real chance with a Thunder team that will be a playoff threat this season, even in a deep West. They have All-NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the point, with rookie Cason Wallace (who also has looked good in Summer League) and Josh Giddey also in the backcourt rotation, Jalen Williams on the wing, and how Holmgren in the paint providing some needed rim protection. This is a good young team that could get very good in a few years as the rest of the team develops around SGA — and Holmgren is at the hear of that.

