Watch Jalen Brunson put up 42 points, have best blow by of season in win over Kings

The Knicks are starting to look like themselves again—like a team that could make a playoff run. Getting OG Anunoby back has boosted the defense.

Another part of that is Jalen Brunson finding his groove again. He dropped 45 in Portland on Thursday and followed it up on Saturday with an impressive 42 in a quality win in Sacramento.

The wildest play of that night was the dagger at the end. The Knicks were up three late and had Brunson alone with the ball up top. He noticed that his defender, Keon Ellis, had his head on a swivel looking for the pick that was going to come, so Brunson called for a fake pick from his left and when Ellis looked Brunson went right and blew by Ellis — who had a classic reaction. Brunson got the bucket.

The Knicks won 98-91. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points for New York. Domantas Sabonis continued his strong offensive play with 21 points, plus he grabbed 14 boards. De’Aaron Fox added 18.

The Knicks appear headed for a 4/5 first-round playoff showdown with Orlando, but nothing is set in stone. At 40-27, New York is the No. 4 seed, two games back of Cleveland in third (with 15 games left, the Knicks will need a lot of wins and some help to climb up a spot). The Knicks are one game up on No. 5 seed Orlando but 2.5 up on the No. 6 seed Pacers — it’s unlikely the Knicks will fall farther than fifth.