 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Minneapolis - 10km
Jessie Diggins wins World Cup overall title in a season where starting was the biggest victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship
nbc_pl_whuantoniogoal_240317.jpg
Antonio’s header gives West Ham lead v. Villa
oly_aswgs__worldcupfinals_240317.jpg
Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Minneapolis - 10km
Jessie Diggins wins World Cup overall title in a season where starting was the biggest victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship
nbc_pl_whuantoniogoal_240317.jpg
Antonio’s header gives West Ham lead v. Villa
oly_aswgs__worldcupfinals_240317.jpg
Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Jalen Brunson put up 42 points, have best blow by of season in win over Kings

  
Published March 17, 2024 11:24 AM
New York Knicks v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 16: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 16, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks are starting to look like themselves again—like a team that could make a playoff run. Getting OG Anunoby back has boosted the defense.

Another part of that is Jalen Brunson finding his groove again. He dropped 45 in Portland on Thursday and followed it up on Saturday with an impressive 42 in a quality win in Sacramento.

The wildest play of that night was the dagger at the end. The Knicks were up three late and had Brunson alone with the ball up top. He noticed that his defender, Keon Ellis, had his head on a swivel looking for the pick that was going to come, so Brunson called for a fake pick from his left and when Ellis looked Brunson went right and blew by Ellis — who had a classic reaction. Brunson got the bucket.

The Knicks won 98-91. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points for New York. Domantas Sabonis continued his strong offensive play with 21 points, plus he grabbed 14 boards. De’Aaron Fox added 18.

The Knicks appear headed for a 4/5 first-round playoff showdown with Orlando, but nothing is set in stone. At 40-27, New York is the No. 4 seed, two games back of Cleveland in third (with 15 games left, the Knicks will need a lot of wins and some help to climb up a spot). The Knicks are one game up on No. 5 seed Orlando but 2.5 up on the No. 6 seed Pacers — it’s unlikely the Knicks will fall farther than fifth.

Mentions
Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson Keon Ellis New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings