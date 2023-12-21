Watch Joel Embiid drop 51, lead 76ers past Timberwolves in big win

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best defense in the NBA with the early betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert, a team with real size along the front line that is shutting players and teams down.

Not Joel Embiid.

Embiid dropped 51 on the Timberwolves Wednesday night in one of his best and the 76ers’ best games.

Another night, another dominant game from Joel Embiid!



JoJo ends his night with a 5️⃣1️⃣ piece performance!

Embiid scored a dozen of his points in the paint but also was steadily knocking down jumpers from 15-17 feet and top of the key, plus he was 17-of-18 from the free throws for the game. When he drove it was with force and multiple Timberwolves battled foul trouble.

It all made history as Embiid is on a roll of 40+/10+ games.

Joel Embiid dropped a SEASON-HIGH 51 PTS in the Sixers' win over the Timberwolves



🔥 51 PTS

🔥 12 REB

🔥 68% FG



This marks Joel Embiid's third consecutive game of 40+ PTS & 10+ REB. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had such a streak in 76ers franchise history!

Tyrese Maxey added 35 points for the 76ers, nobody else on the team was in double digits.

It’s early in the season, but this is the kind of game that strengthens Embiid’s MVP case — it doesn’t get much better than this.