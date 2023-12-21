 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Joel Embiid drop 51, lead 76ers past Timberwolves in big win

  
Published December 21, 2023 07:50 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best defense in the NBA with the early betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert, a team with real size along the front line that is shutting players and teams down.

Not Joel Embiid.

Embiid dropped 51 on the Timberwolves Wednesday night in one of his best and the 76ers’ best games.

Embiid scored a dozen of his points in the paint but also was steadily knocking down jumpers from 15-17 feet and top of the key, plus he was 17-of-18 from the free throws for the game. When he drove it was with force and multiple Timberwolves battled foul trouble.

It all made history as Embiid is on a roll of 40+/10+ games.

Tyrese Maxey added 35 points for the 76ers, nobody else on the team was in double digits.

It’s early in the season, but this is the kind of game that strengthens Embiid’s MVP case — it doesn’t get much better than this.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers