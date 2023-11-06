Watch Kevin Durant drop 41, snap Suns three-game losing streak

Devin Booker remains out with a strained calf. Bradley Beal is working out pregame and looks close to returning from the back spasms that have sidelined him all season, but he wasn’t in the lineup Sunday in Detroit.

Fortunately for Phoenix, it has Kevin Durant.

KD dropped 41 PTS to lead the Suns to a W in Detroit 🔥



41 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/MA6i8pXQRl — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2023

KD scored 41 on 14-of-27 shooting, which included getting to the free throw line a dozen times. He got some help from Eric Gordon who had 21 points and eight assists.

The Suns picked up the 120-106 win on the road despite 26 from Cade Cunningham, who is off to a strong start this season.