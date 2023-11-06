 Skip navigation
Watch Kevin Durant drop 41, snap Suns three-game losing streak

  
Published November 5, 2023 09:35 PM
Phoenix Suns v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns after a 120-106 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Devin Booker remains out with a strained calf. Bradley Beal is working out pregame and looks close to returning from the back spasms that have sidelined him all season, but he wasn’t in the lineup Sunday in Detroit.

Fortunately for Phoenix, it has Kevin Durant.

KD scored 41 on 14-of-27 shooting, which included getting to the free throw line a dozen times. He got some help from Eric Gordon who had 21 points and eight assists.

The Suns picked up the 120-106 win on the road despite 26 from Cade Cunningham, who is off to a strong start this season.

