Watch Klay Thompson drain game-winner with 0.2 left, Warriors beat Kings

  
Published November 2, 2023 02:33 AM
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a go-ahead basket late in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on November 01, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Warriors coach Steve Kerr warned pregame against a letdown — the Kings were without All-Star De’Aaron Fox, and history suggests the Warriors would take their foot off the gas and this would be a close game.

Kerr proved to be prophetic. The Kings were scrappy behind Domantas Sabonis (23 points, 11 rebounds) and led in the final minute, but with the Warriors down one and time running out Klay Thompson was clutch and drained the game-winner with 0.2 left on the clock.

Thompson was 5-of-14 shooting before taking the game-winner but said in his postgame interview “that’s the beauty of basketball” that if you keep defending and playing hard, the basketball gods will smile on you.

Stephen Curry had 21 for the Warriors, and Dario Saric’s 15 of the bench that proved crucial — the Warriors bench continues to thrive and is a key reason the team is 4-1 to start the season.

