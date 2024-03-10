 Skip navigation
Watch Luka Doncic become first player ever to have six straight 30+ point triple-doubles

  
Published March 10, 2024 12:56 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 9: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 9, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Don’t poke the bear.

Pistons fans decided to do it by chanting “Luka sucks” while facing the Mavericks Saturday night. Soon after that started, Doncic went on a tear that saw him put up 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds — he is now the first player in the history of the NBA with six consecutive 30+ point triple-doubles.

“I don’t know why would they do that [chant ‘Luka sucks’]. I love it. They know it’s not true, and they keep going, so I don’t know,” Doncic said via Grant Afseth.

Doncic also became the first player in NBA history with five consecutive 35+ point triple doubles.

Doncic had help. Kyrie Irving added 21 points for Dallas, which picked up a comfortable 142-124 win over the Pistons. Cade Cunningham nearly had a triple-double of his own with 33 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Simone Fontecchio added a career-high 27 points.

