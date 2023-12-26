Watch Luka Doncic drop 50 lifting Mavericks past Suns in Christmas nightcap

This round of the Luka Doncic vs. Devin Booker rivalry goes to the Mavericks’ Mr. Everything.

Luka Doncic dropped 50 points while dishing out 15 assists to lead Dallas past Phoenix in the NBA’s Christmas Day nightcap.

Luka Doncic put together an HISTORIC #NBAXmas performance in the Mavs' win over the Suns 🎄



50 PTS

15 AST

8 3PM

6 REB

4 STL

3 BLK



▪️ No player in NBA history has reached these thresholds

▪️ 2nd player ever with 50 points and 15 assists (James Harden, Dec. 31, 2016) pic.twitter.com/tBFSwWKq9n — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2023

Doncic became the first player in 39 years and only the fourth player ever to drop 50 or more on Christmas: Bernard King (60 in 1984), Wilt Chamberlain (59 in 1961) and Rick Barry (50 in 1966).

The 50 points was not only history Doncic was making, with a first-quarter 3-pointer Doncic scored his 10,000th NBA point. Doncic was the seventh fastest to hit the mark and the sixth youngest player ever to do so.

Luka Doncic pulls it from DEEP to cap a 9-0 Mavs run 🔥



10,000 career points for Luka ‼️



📺 #NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/aGUpNS8DCk — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2023

Doncic got help getting the win, with Derrick Jones Jr. scoring 23 points and rookie Dereck Lively dropping 20 with 10 rebounds.

The Suns leading scorer was Grayson Allen, who hit eight 3-pointers on his way to 32 points. Booker scored 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, with 10 assists. Kevin Durant scored 16 on 4-of-11 shooting. The surprise player of the night for the Suns was Chimezie Metu who came off the bench to score 23 points with 19 rebounds. Durant made some history himself.