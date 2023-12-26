 Skip navigation
Watch Luka Doncic drop 50 lifting Mavericks past Suns in Christmas nightcap

  
Published December 26, 2023 01:42 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball under pressure from Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This round of the Luka Doncic vs. Devin Booker rivalry goes to the Mavericks’ Mr. Everything.

Luka Doncic dropped 50 points while dishing out 15 assists to lead Dallas past Phoenix in the NBA’s Christmas Day nightcap.

Doncic became the first player in 39 years and only the fourth player ever to drop 50 or more on Christmas: Bernard King (60 in 1984), Wilt Chamberlain (59 in 1961) and Rick Barry (50 in 1966).

The 50 points was not only history Doncic was making, with a first-quarter 3-pointer Doncic scored his 10,000th NBA point. Doncic was the seventh fastest to hit the mark and the sixth youngest player ever to do so.

Doncic got help getting the win, with Derrick Jones Jr. scoring 23 points and rookie Dereck Lively dropping 20 with 10 rebounds.

The Suns leading scorer was Grayson Allen, who hit eight 3-pointers on his way to 32 points. Booker scored 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, with 10 assists. Kevin Durant scored 16 on 4-of-11 shooting. The surprise player of the night for the Suns was Chimezie Metu who came off the bench to score 23 points with 19 rebounds. Durant made some history himself.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Dereck Lively II.png Dereck Lively II Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns