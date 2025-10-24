 Skip navigation
Watch Stephen Curry do Stephen Curry things in the clutch, lead Warriors past Nuggets in overtime

  
Published October 24, 2025 12:05 PM

This was going to be the Aaron Gordon game — the Denver Nuggets often overlooked forward had 50 points on the night and shot a ridiculous 10-of-11 from 3-point range. Only five other players have ever scored 50 points in a season opener: Michael Jordan (2x), Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

Then Stephen Curry started doing Stephen Curry things.

The Warriors legend scored 22 of his 42 points on the night in the fourth quarter and overtime, sparking Golden State to a win in its home opener, 137-131. Curry was clutch, as he tends to be, and he hit this deep 3-pointer to force OT.

Once in the extra period, he got some help from Jimmy Butler with a huge 3-pointer, then stuck the dagger in himself with a coast-to-coast driving layup.

It was a balanced attack from the Warriors, who had seven players — including all five starters — in double figures. Butler flinched with 21 points and six assists, Jonathan Kuminga had 14 in another strong defensive game, and Al Horford had 13 off the bench and closed the game for Golden State. The Warriors are now 2-0 with wins over the Lakers and Nuggets — they look like a real threat in the West.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists but was 2-of-13 from 3, missing a couple of key looks late. Jamal Murray had 25 points and 10 assists as well for Denver.

