Watch Stephen Curry put on a show in New Orleans, drop 42 in Warriors win

This doesn’t seem like it should be possible but there it was: The second night of a road back-to-back at age 35 and Stephen Curry is putting on a show in the Big Easy.

Curry scored 16 of the Warriors’ first 18 points against New Orleans Monday night.

STEPH IS ON A HEATER 😱 pic.twitter.com/qIsD9aTsq7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023

Curry went on to score 42 and lead the Warriors to a comfortable win on the road, 130-102. Curry — who hadn’t suited up in New Orleans the previous two seasons — gave the fans a show.

Stephen Curry had the HOT HAND tonight in New Orleans 😤🎯



🔥 42 PTS

🔥 7 3PM

🔥 15/22 FG

🔥 5 AST pic.twitter.com/9REVm9WQI8 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2023

The Warriors are off to a hot start this season because of Curry, but also because Chris Paul is lifting up the bench units — on the young season the Warriors have the same offensive rating whether Curry is on the court or off.