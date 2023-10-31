 Skip navigation
Watch Stephen Curry put on a show in New Orleans, drop 42 in Warriors win

  
Published October 31, 2023 09:42 AM
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring a three point basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This doesn’t seem like it should be possible but there it was: The second night of a road back-to-back at age 35 and Stephen Curry is putting on a show in the Big Easy.

Curry scored 16 of the Warriors’ first 18 points against New Orleans Monday night.

Curry went on to score 42 and lead the Warriors to a comfortable win on the road, 130-102. Curry — who hadn’t suited up in New Orleans the previous two seasons — gave the fans a show.

The Warriors are off to a hot start this season because of Curry, but also because Chris Paul is lifting up the bench units — on the young season the Warriors have the same offensive rating whether Curry is on the court or off.

