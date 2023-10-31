Watch Stephen Curry put on a show in New Orleans, drop 42 in Warriors win
This doesn’t seem like it should be possible but there it was: The second night of a road back-to-back at age 35 and Stephen Curry is putting on a show in the Big Easy.
Curry scored 16 of the Warriors’ first 18 points against New Orleans Monday night.
Curry went on to score 42 and lead the Warriors to a comfortable win on the road, 130-102. Curry — who hadn’t suited up in New Orleans the previous two seasons — gave the fans a show.
The Warriors are off to a hot start this season because of Curry, but also because Chris Paul is lifting up the bench units — on the young season the Warriors have the same offensive rating whether Curry is on the court or off.