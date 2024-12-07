Watch Trae Young bury game-winning 3-pointer in overtime to beat Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks are better when Trae Young is giving up the rock, setting up teammates and sometimes getting it back. Two of the Hawks final three possessions in regulation saw Young hold on to the ball and try and go for a pull-up isolation 3-pointer, neither fell, and the Hawks and Lakers went into overtime.

In the final seconds of overtime, Young drew the defenders to him, gave it up to De’Andre Hunter, both Lakers defenders slid to Hunter, who passed it back to an open Young, and he wasn’t missing another game-winner.

LeBron had a shot at a three to give the Lakers the win but it hit the back of the rim and bounced out, and that was the ballgame.

The Hawks won 134-132, and Young finished the night with 31 points and 20 assists. Atlanta’s bench won them this game, with Hunter finishing with 26 points (including going 5-of-7 from 3) and Bogdan Bogdanovic adding 20.

This was a much better outing from the Lakers than their previous two outings, even if the ultimate result was another loss. LeBron James is fully out of his shooting slump and recorded his seventh triple-double of the season with 39 points (including six made 3-pointers), 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Anthony Davis added 38 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. There just wasn’t enough around the stars on this night.

If the Lakers play with this energy Sunday night against Portland, they will end this short losing streak.