Watch Warriors’ Trayce Jackson-Davis put Victor Wembanyama in a poster

  
Published March 12, 2024 10:24 AM
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 11: Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during the game as Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs plays defense on March 11, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s one of the dunks of the season — not many people put Victor Wembanyama in a poster but on Monday night Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis did just that.

Give Jackson-Davis credit for going right at Wembanyama and not backing off, but watching the video raises another question:

Is that an offensive foul?

Jackson-Davis uses his off hand to come up and move Wembanyama’s right hand out of the way, clearing the path for the dunk. It could have been called.

Here is Jackson-Davis talking about the dunk.

Coach Steve Kerr is slow to trust rookies but has leaned into Jackson-Davis the past four games and the four-year player out of Indiana (drafted No. 57 last June) is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds with almost two blocks a night in those games. The son of former NBA player Dale Davis, there were questions about his fit as a five in the NBA (he’s undersized for the role and posted up a lot in college but couldn’t at the next level), but he has found his role. Against the Spurs Monday he finished with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 11 rebounds and five assists.

“He was incredible tonight at both ends,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “His paint presence, rim presence, 11 boards, also had five assists. Obviously, the great dunk near the end. Trayce is really giving us a different dynamic from that spot, and it’s really fun to see him growing and developing.”

