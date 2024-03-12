Watch Warriors’ Trayce Jackson-Davis put Victor Wembanyama in a poster

It’s one of the dunks of the season — not many people put Victor Wembanyama in a poster but on Monday night Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis did just that.

TJD PUT WEMBY ON A POSTER 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/FOlJAjhD2B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

ARE YOU SERIOUS TJD!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/1Zp83RwvLn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

Give Jackson-Davis credit for going right at Wembanyama and not backing off, but watching the video raises another question:

Is that an offensive foul?

Jackson-Davis uses his off hand to come up and move Wembanyama’s right hand out of the way, clearing the path for the dunk. It could have been called.

Here is Jackson-Davis talking about the dunk.

Trayce Jackson-Davis on his big-time poster tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/MRUxT92Rm5 — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2024

Coach Steve Kerr is slow to trust rookies but has leaned into Jackson-Davis the past four games and the four-year player out of Indiana (drafted No. 57 last June) is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds with almost two blocks a night in those games. The son of former NBA player Dale Davis, there were questions about his fit as a five in the NBA (he’s undersized for the role and posted up a lot in college but couldn’t at the next level), but he has found his role. Against the Spurs Monday he finished with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 11 rebounds and five assists.

“He was incredible tonight at both ends,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “His paint presence, rim presence, 11 boards, also had five assists. Obviously, the great dunk near the end. Trayce is really giving us a different dynamic from that spot, and it’s really fun to see him growing and developing.”