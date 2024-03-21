With vintage jumper, Kevin Durant passes Shaquille O’Neal for eighth on NBA All-Time scoring list

Kevin Durant has been a bucket from the first time he stepped on an NBA court. Sixteen years later that has him rocketing up the NBA record books.

With a smooth third-quarter midrange jumper, Kevin Durant moved past Shaquille O’Neal and his 28,596 career points for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The signature KD jumper that moved him past Shaq! 🪣 pic.twitter.com/So86iQhh7q — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 21, 2024

Shaq had nothing but praise for KD after the play.

The Big Fella's message to KD after passing him on the all-time scoring list 💯 pic.twitter.com/3WBKsI6TVI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 21, 2024

Durant has averaged 27.3 points a game over his NBA career, shooting 50% from the floor (38.7% from 3). He can catch-and-shoot (as he did on this play) or create his own shot off the bounce, and his high release makes his shot almost impossible to block. Next up on the all-time scoring list is Wilt Chamberlain at 31,419, it will likely take Durant more than a season to make up that ground.

Durant ended the night with 22 points as the Suns picked up a needed win over the shorthanded 76ers, helping Phoenix’s push to grab the No. 6 seed in the West and avoid the play-in.