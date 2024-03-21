With vintage jumper, Kevin Durant passes Shaquille O’Neal for eighth on NBA All-Time scoring list

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson continues scoring binge on Wednesday
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal
Women’s short program at figure skating worlds produces tears, thrills
European Figure Skating Championsips
Belgian Loena Hendrickx, American Isabeau Levito shine to open figure skating worlds

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isumontreal_kaorisakamoto_240320.jpg
Sakamoto’s short program at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
Levito records personal-best in short program
nbc_nas_roadcoursebest_240320.jpg
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson continues scoring binge on Wednesday
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal
Women’s short program at figure skating worlds produces tears, thrills
European Figure Skating Championsips
Belgian Loena Hendrickx, American Isabeau Levito shine to open figure skating worlds

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isumontreal_kaorisakamoto_240320.jpg
Sakamoto’s short program at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
Levito records personal-best in short program
nbc_nas_roadcoursebest_240320.jpg
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With vintage jumper, Kevin Durant passes Shaquille O’Neal for eighth on NBA All-Time scoring list

  
Published March 21, 2024 01:16 AM
Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 17: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on March 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kevin Durant has been a bucket from the first time he stepped on an NBA court. Sixteen years later that has him rocketing up the NBA record books.

With a smooth third-quarter midrange jumper, Kevin Durant moved past Shaquille O’Neal and his 28,596 career points for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Shaq had nothing but praise for KD after the play.

Durant has averaged 27.3 points a game over his NBA career, shooting 50% from the floor (38.7% from 3). He can catch-and-shoot (as he did on this play) or create his own shot off the bounce, and his high release makes his shot almost impossible to block. Next up on the all-time scoring list is Wilt Chamberlain at 31,419, it will likely take Durant more than a season to make up that ground.

Durant ended the night with 22 points as the Suns picked up a needed win over the shorthanded 76ers, helping Phoenix’s push to grab the No. 6 seed in the West and avoid the play-in.

Mentions
Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns