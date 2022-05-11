WORLD SERIES CHAMPION ATLANTA BRAVES HOST SAN DIEGO PADRES ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, MAY 15 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Andruw Jones and Mark Sweeney to Serve as this Week’s Game Analysts, Joining Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Former World Series Champion Nick Swisher

Last Week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff Debut Game is Most-Watched Regular-Season Sunday Day Game since 2019

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 11, 2022 – Ronald Acuna Jr. and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres from Truist Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, May 15 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Andruw Jones and Mark Sweeney. Jones, a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove centerfielder, had a 17-year MLB career from 1996-2012 and spent his first 12 seasons with the Braves. At the age of 19 in 1996, Jones became the youngest player in Major League history to hit a home run in the World Series. Jones will be making his debut as a game analyst this Sunday. Sweeney, a 14-year MLB veteran as a first baseman and outfielder, is a Padres broadcaster on Bally Sports San Diego and serves as a pre- and postgame analyst for FS1’s MLB coverage. Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career, will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

The debut of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBC last Sunday – featuring the White Sox’s 3-2 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park – averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 1.34 million viewers, marking the most-watched regular-season Sunday day game since 2019 (Yankees-Red Sox in London, ESPN, 6/30/19).

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., May. 15 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., May. 15 Padres vs. Braves 11:30 a.m. Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Andruw Jones and Mark Sweeney Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher



Beginning last Sunday with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





