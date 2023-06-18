Skip navigation
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
RJ Davis
RD
RJ
Davis
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
LeBron James out to start camp with glute issue, Lakers plan longer ramp up for 40-year-old star
Coach JJ Redick said LeBron has “nerve irritation in the glute” and the team will be cautious bringing him along.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Will LeBron James be back at Lakers media day a year from now? ‘Maybe’
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Elite fantasy forwards set for ‘excellent’ seasons
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
NBA season 2025-26 preview: 7 best duos in the NBA
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
After one season, Lakers give coach J.J. Redick a contract extension
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
