Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yamamoto throws 3-hitter as Dodgers beat Brewers 5-1 for 2-0 lead in NLCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Week 8 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Ole Miss vs Georgia, USC vs Notre Dame, Duke, A&M, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Auburn Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
Unpacking the Chiefs’ dominate win over the Lions
Eagles offense likely to be ‘dysfunctional’ Week 7
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yamamoto throws 3-hitter as Dodgers beat Brewers 5-1 for 2-0 lead in NLCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Week 8 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Ole Miss vs Georgia, USC vs Notre Dame, Duke, A&M, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Auburn Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
Unpacking the Chiefs’ dominate win over the Lions
Eagles offense likely to be ‘dysfunctional’ Week 7
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
NBA
Utah Jazz
Sean East II
SE
Sean
East
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks got their second win of the postseason after dispatching the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
Bailey tallies 25 points in Jazz preseason debut
Ace Bailey impresses with 25 points in preseason debut for Jazz
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
NBA season 2025-26 preview: 10 players most likely to be traded
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Flagg, Edgecombe are intriguing rookies in drafts
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue