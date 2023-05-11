 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Berry’s Initial Fantasy Football Ranks for 2023

  
Published May 11, 2023 10:53 AM
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you’re grinding in the bestball streets or just trying to get a head start on your draft prep, it’s never too early for rankings. So in addition to my Top 100 and Dynasty Rookie Rankings, here are my initial PPR Positional Rankings for the 2023 season.

There is obviously a ton that will change between now and September, but this is how I would value these players if I was drafting TODAY. Now remember, positional rankings are a great resource, but only when used correctly. In this case, that means using these in conjunction with my Top 100 list to give yourself a more complete picture of overall player values and where a certain tier may start or end. For example, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are back-to-back in my TE rankings. So are George Kittle and Darren Waller. However, if you look at my Top 100, Kelce and Andrews are nearly 30 spots apart whereas Kittle and Waller are actually also back-to-back in the overall ranks. In fact, I have five tight ends ranked within 15 spots of each other starting with Kittle and ending with Kyle Pitts. So, what does this mean? Well, it means that the gap between Kelce (TE1) and Andrews (TE2) is far larger than the gap between Kittle (TE4) and Pitts (TE8). So, while I have Kelce in a class all by himself, my TEs 4-8 are all basically in the same tier and thus I would be fine taking whichever player from that group comes at the best ADP value.

It’s fantasy football season! Dominate your draft with the 2023 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide. Get regularly updated rankings, profiles, mock drafts and more. Click here and use promo code Berry20 to save 20% at checkout.

These ranks will continue to be updated as we get closer to August and more information becomes available. Plus, once my Top 100 expands to a Top 200, these positional ranks will also be updated accordingly. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

QB Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Josh AllenQBBUF
2Jalen HurtsQBPHI
3Patrick MahomesQBKC
4Joe BurrowQBCIN
5Lamar JacksonQBBAL
6Justin HerbertQBLAC
7Justin FieldsQBCHI
8Trevor LawrenceQBJAC
9Deshaun WatsonQBCLE
10Daniel JonesQBNYG
11Dak PrescottQBDAL
12Tua TagovailoaQBMIA
13Kirk CousinsQBMIN
14Geno SmithQBSEA
15Aaron RodgersQBNYJ
16Russell WilsonQBDEN
17Jared GoffQBDET
18Kyler MurrayQBARI
19Anthony RichardsonQBIND
20Derek CarrQBNO
21Jimmy GaroppoloQBLV
22Kenny PickettQBPIT
23Matthew StaffordQBLAR
24Brock PurdyQBSF
25Bryce YoungQBCAR

RB Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Christian McCaffreyRBSF
2Austin EkelerRBLAC
3Saquon BarkleyRBNYG
4Jonathan TaylorRBIND
5Bijan RobinsonRBATL
6Josh JacobsRBLV
7Derrick HenryRBTEN
8Tony PollardRBDAL
9Travis EtienneRBJAX
10Rhamondre StevensonRBNE
11Nick ChubbRBCLE
12Breece HallRBNYJ
13Dalvin CookRBMIN
14Aaron JonesRBGB
15Najee HarrisRBPIT
16Kenneth WalkerRBSEA
17Joe MixonRBCIN
18Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
19James ConnerRBARI
20Dameon PierceRBHOU
21Alvin KamaraRBNO
22Rachaad WhiteRBTB
23Miles SandersRBCAR
24Isiah PachecoRBKC
25David MontgomeryRBDET
26J.K. DobbinsRBBAL
27D’Andre SwiftRBPHI
28Cam AkersRBLAR
29James CookRBBUF
30Javonte WilliamsRBDEN
31Samaje PerineRBDEN
32Brian Robinson Jr.RBWSH
33AJ DillonRBGB
34Jamaal WilliamsRBNO
35Jerick McKinnonRBKC
36Khalil HerbertRBCHI
37Jeff Wilson Jr.RBMIA
38Rashaad PennyRBPHI
39Raheem MostertRBMIA
40Antonio GibsonRBWSH
41Zach CharbonnetRBSEA
42Elijah MitchellRBSF
43Tyler AllgeierRBATL
44Alexander MattisonRBMIN
45Damien HarrisRBBUF
46D’Onta ForemanRBCHI
47Devin SingletaryRBHOU
48Chuba HubbardRBCAR
49Kenneth GainwellRBPHI
50Devon AchaneRBMIA

WR Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Justin JeffersonWRMIN
2Cooper KuppWRLAR
3Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN
4Tyreek HillWRMIA
5Stefon DiggsWRBUF
6Davante AdamsWRLV
7Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
8CeeDee LambWRDAL
9A.J. BrownWRPHI
10Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
11Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
12Chris OlaveWRNO
13Tee HigginsWRCIN
14DeVonta SmithWRPHI
15DK MetcalfWRSEA
16Deebo SamuelWRSF
17Keenan AllenWRLAC
18DeAndre HopkinsWRARI
19Amari CooperWRCLE
20Chris GodwinWRTB
21Terry McLaurinWRWSH
22DJ MooreWRCHI
23Christian WatsonWRGB
24Calvin RidleyWRJAC
25Mike EvansWRTB
26Mike WilliamsWRLAC
27Jerry JeudyWRDEN
28Treylon BurksWRTEN
29Drake LondonWRATL
30Diontae JohnsonWRPIT
31Tyler LockettWRSEA
32Christian KirkWRJAC
33Michael Pittman Jr.WRIND
34Jakobi MeyersWRLV
35Michael ThomasWRNO
36Brandon AiyukWRSF
37Brandin CooksWRDAL
38Marquise BrownWRARI
39Jahan DotsonWRWSH
40Jordan AddisonWRMIN
41Gabe DavisWRBUF
42George PickensWRPIT
43JuJu Smith-SchusterWRNE
44Courtland SuttonWRDEN
45Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
46DJ Chark Jr.WRCAR
47Kadarius ToneyWRKC
48Odell Beckham Jr.WRBAL
49Allen LazardWRNYJ
50Quentin JohnstonWRLAC

TE Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Travis KelceTEKC
2Mark AndrewsTEBAL
3T.J. HockensonTEMIN
4George KittleTESF
5Darren WallerTENYG
6Dallas GoedertTEPHI
7Pat FreiermuthTEPIT
8Kyle PittsTEATL
9Evan EngramTEJAC
10Dalton SchultzTEHOU
11David NjokuTECLE
12Cole KmetTECHI
13Juwan JohnsonTENO
14Tyler HigbeeTELAR
15Chigoziem OkonkwoTETEN
16Gerald EverettTELAC
17Tyler ConklinTENYJ
18Greg DulcichTEDEN
19Mike GesickiTENE
20Hayden HurstTECAR
21Irv Smith Jr.TECIN
22Logan ThomasTEWSH
23Dalton KincaidTEBUF
24Jelani WoodsTEIND
25Sam LaPortaTEDET