Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Rankings

  
Published May 24, 2023 11:27 AM
Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Okay.

We are mostly done.

I say “done” because the 2023 NFL Draft is over and the majority of free agents have found teams.

I say “mostly” because there’s still a bunch of stuff we don’t know.

How long will Alvin Kamara be suspended, if at all? Will Dalvin Cook or Joe Mixon remain with the Vikings and Bengals, respectively, or will they be on new teams in the fall? And if so, which teams?

There’s still some players that need to find homes. Does Ezekiel Elliott re-sign with Dallas? Where does Leonard Fournette wind up? And so forth.

There are still camp battles to be decided. Who is going to play QB for Tampa Bay? Will the Colts start Anthony Richardson immediately or will Minshew Mania once again become a thing? How will the Eagles running back situation play out? Pete Carroll says it’s a battle between Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet to be the lead back in Seattle. Sigh. And on and on and on.

Plus, of course there are health concerns and contract noise. Will Breece Hall start the season healthy? When will Javonte Williams be back? Will Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs hold out? On and on it goes.

So these ranks -- my Top 100 and my positional ranks -- are written with all this mind as if I had to draft today. Specifically, if I had to draft today in a one QB re-draft league with PPR scoring. It factors in risk with all the players like Kamara, Mixon and Cook knowing there’s a chance they could miss games due to suspension (Kamara) or land in a situation that is not as fantasy friendly as their current role (Cook and Mixon) or someone could not be ready for the start of the season (Hall, Williams) or their playing time is uncertain etc. etc. etc.

These ranks will continually be updated and expanded upon (Top 200! Really deep positional!) as we get closer to August and get more information. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

Matthew Berry’s Updated Top 100

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Justin JeffersonWRMIN
2Christian McCaffreyRBSF
3Cooper KuppWRLAR
4Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN
5Austin EkelerRBLAC
6Travis KelceTEKC
7Saquon BarkleyRBNYG
8Jonathan TaylorRBIND
9Bijan RobinsonRBATL
10Tyreek HillWRMIA
11Stefon DiggsWRBUF
12Davante AdamsWRLV
13Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
14CeeDee LambWRDAL
15Josh JacobsRBLV
16A.J. BrownWRPHI
17Derrick HenryRBTEN
18Tony PollardRBDAL
19Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
20Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
21Travis EtienneRBJAX
22Rhamondre StevensonRBNE
23Nick ChubbRBCLE
24Josh AllenQBBUF
25Jalen HurtsQBPHI
26Breece HallRBNYJ
27Chris OlaveWRNO
28Patrick MahomesQBKC
29Tee HigginsWRCIN
30Dalvin CookRBMIN
31DeVonta SmithWRPHI
32DK MetcalfWRSEA
33Aaron JonesRBGB
34Mark AndrewsTEBAL
35Najee HarrisRBPIT
36Deebo SamuelWRSF
37Kenneth WalkerRBSEA
38Keenan AllenWRLAC
39DeAndre HopkinsWRARI
40Joe MixonRBCIN
41Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
42Amari CooperWRCLE
43T.J. HockensonTEMIN
44Chris GodwinWRTB
45Terry McLaurinWRWSH
46Joe BurrowQBCIN
47James ConnerRBARI
48Dameon PierceRBHOU
49D.J. MooreWRCHI
50Christian WatsonWRGB
51Calvin RidleyWRJAC
52Alvin KamaraRBNO
53Lamar JacksonQBBAL
54Rachaad WhiteRBTB
55Miles SandersRBCAR
56Isiah PachecoRBKC
57Mike EvansWRTB
58Mike WilliamsWRLAC
59Justin HerbertQBLAC
60Justin FieldsQBCHI
61David MontgomeryRBDET
62J.K. DobbinsRBBAL
63Jerry JeudyWRDEN
64Treylon BurksWRTEN
65Drake LondonWRATL
66George KittleTESF
67Darren WallerTENYG
68D’Andre SwiftRBPHI
69Diontae JohnsonWRPIT
70Cam AkersRBLAR
71Tyler LockettWRSEA
72Christian KirkWRJAC
73Michael PittmanWRIND
74Dallas GoedertTEPHI
75James CookRBBUF
76Trevor LawrenceQBJAC
77Jakobi MeyersWRLV
78Pat FreiermuthTEPIT
79Michael ThomasWRNO
80Kyle PittsTEATL
81Brandon AiyukWRSF
82Brandin CooksWRDAL
83Marquise BrownWRARI
84Javonte WilliamsRBDEN
85Deshaun WatsonQBCLE
86Samaje PerineRBDEN
87Brian Robinson Jr.RBWSH
88Jahan DotsonWRWSH
89AJ DillonRBGB
90Daniel JonesQBNYG
91Jordan AddisonWRMIN
92Gabe DavisWRBUF
93Jamaal WilliamsRBNO
94George PickensWRPIT
95Evan EngramTEJAC
96Dak PrescottQBDAL
97Tua TagovailoaQBMIA
98JuJu Smith-SchusterWRNE
99Courtland SuttonWRDEN
100Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA