Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Rankings

Okay.

We are mostly done.

I say “done” because the 2023 NFL Draft is over and the majority of free agents have found teams.

I say “mostly” because there’s still a bunch of stuff we don’t know.

How long will Alvin Kamara be suspended, if at all? Will Dalvin Cook or Joe Mixon remain with the Vikings and Bengals, respectively, or will they be on new teams in the fall? And if so, which teams?

There’s still some players that need to find homes. Does Ezekiel Elliott re-sign with Dallas? Where does Leonard Fournette wind up? And so forth.

There are still camp battles to be decided. Who is going to play QB for Tampa Bay? Will the Colts start Anthony Richardson immediately or will Minshew Mania once again become a thing? How will the Eagles running back situation play out? Pete Carroll says it’s a battle between Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet to be the lead back in Seattle. Sigh. And on and on and on.

Plus, of course there are health concerns and contract noise. Will Breece Hall start the season healthy? When will Javonte Williams be back? Will Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs hold out? On and on it goes.

So these ranks -- my Top 100 and my positional ranks -- are written with all this mind as if I had to draft today. Specifically, if I had to draft today in a one QB re-draft league with PPR scoring. It factors in risk with all the players like Kamara, Mixon and Cook knowing there’s a chance they could miss games due to suspension (Kamara) or land in a situation that is not as fantasy friendly as their current role (Cook and Mixon) or someone could not be ready for the start of the season (Hall, Williams) or their playing time is uncertain etc. etc. etc.

These ranks will continually be updated and expanded upon (Top 200! Really deep positional!) as we get closer to August and get more information. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

Matthew Berry’s Updated Top 100