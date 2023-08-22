 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Tour commissioner ‘confident’ deal will be made with Saudi PIF
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
Daily guide to 2023 World Track and Field Championships
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw2_230822.jpg
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 2 (2023-24)
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewismonahanhealth_230822.jpg
Monahan: ‘I’m a work in progress’
nbc_pft_jones_230821.jpg
Jones still believes Cowboys can win Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Tour commissioner ‘confident’ deal will be made with Saudi PIF
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
Daily guide to 2023 World Track and Field Championships
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw2_230822.jpg
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 2 (2023-24)
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewismonahanhealth_230822.jpg
Monahan: ‘I’m a work in progress’
nbc_pft_jones_230821.jpg
Jones still believes Cowboys can win Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WM Phoenix Open

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN WM Phoenix Open

This year’s WM Phoenix Open promises to be as fun and festive as ever at TPC Scottsdale. The WMPO is one of the PGA Tour’s longest running events, with lots of big names, low scores and a lot of money raised for charity - and it’s a zero-waste tournament!

More From Golf

nbc_gc_grandwagoneer_230821.jpg
05:53
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
The Golf Central crew discusses how Zach Johnson may fill out his Ryder Cup roster.
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
06:20
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Charlotta Sorenstam talks about her expectations for her first U.S. Senior Women’s Open and the state of her game entering the event.
nbc_golf_gt_mccoyintv_230821.jpg
07:43
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
nbc_golf_gt_teamusa_230821.jpg
09:52
Who should be U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks?
Damon Hack and George Savaricas evaluate the qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and make their cases for the players they think should be captain’s picks.
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
02:40
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
Nick Dunlap talks about the importance of caddie Jeff Curl in his path to winning the U.S. Amateur and what it means to join Tiger Woods in an exclusive club.
nbc_golf_usamateurchamp_230820.jpg
04:40
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
Relive the best shots and moments from the finals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won by Alabama’s Nick Dunlap.
nbc_golf_lpga_dp_ispshandahlfinalrd_230820.jpg
10:34
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_lpga_alexapanointv_230820.jpg
01:04
Handa World Invitational win ‘surreal’ for Pano
Alexa Pano says everything feels ‘surreal’ after her dramatic victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_usamateursemis_v2_230819.jpg
03:37
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
nbc_golf_dp_ispshandard3hl_230819.jpg
16:02
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.