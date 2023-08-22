Player Spotlight (Wagoneer)
Todd Lewis believes that an “inspired” Jay Monahan is at “peace” after taking steps to better his mental and physical well being, and that negotiations are going well from a PGA Tour perspective.
Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch react to Jay Monahan forecasting a “positive outcome” for the PGA Tour, but it remains uncertain whether or not that will involve LIV Golf and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Jay Monahan is hopeful to be at The Sentry at Maui’s Kapalua, but there are “so many unknowns,” and even though the PGA Tour wants to be respectful of the challenges and to help revitalize, it’s outside of their hands.
Jay Monahan sees the PGA Tour and LIV Golf operating in “good faith on both sides” in an effort to transform something that was initially divisive into something that can be more productive for both entities.
Rory McIlroy enters the Tour Championship third in the FedExCup standings as he hopes to duplicate his 2022 title. Go into the numbers of last year’s win with CDW Intelligence Center.
Charlotta Sorenstam talks about her expectations for her first U.S. Senior Women’s Open and the state of her game entering the event.
Damon Hack and George Savaricas offer their reactions on Billy Walters’ interview with Jimmy Roberts, wherein Walters discussed his gambling interactions with Phil Mickelson.
Billy Walters talks with Jimmy Roberts about his interactions with Phil Mickelson in the realm of gambling and the difficulty of betting for the average person.
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
Damon Hack and George Savaricas evaluate the qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and make their cases for the players they think should be captain’s picks.
The Golf Central crew discusses how Zach Johnson may fill out his Ryder Cup roster.
Nick Dunlap talks about the importance of caddie Jeff Curl in his path to winning the U.S. Amateur and what it means to join Tiger Woods in an exclusive club.
Relive the best shots and moments from the finals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won by Alabama’s Nick Dunlap.
Check out the best shots and moments from the final day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Alexa Pano says everything feels ‘surreal’ after her dramatic victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Relive the best shots and moments from the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Check out the best shots and moments from the women’s side of the first day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.